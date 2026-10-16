UPDATE: Bryson Fire holds at 39% containment; 721 personnel assigned as crews prepare for overnight work

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 16 2026

Updated Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.

The Bryson Fire remained 39% contained at 146.2 acres Friday evening, with 721 personnel assigned as firefighters prepared to patrol for threats to structures, extinguish hot spots and strengthen containment lines overnight.

The 7 p.m. incident bulletin reported no structures damaged or destroyed and no civilian injuries or fatalities. One firefighter injury remained listed, along with 7,221 structures threatened.

Crews spent Friday protecting structures and improving control lines to limit the fire’s spread. Firefighters were also scouting locations for secondary containment lines and continuing mop-up operations. An expected date for full containment has not been determined.

The evening resource count included 65 engines, 20 hand crews and two helicopters, in addition to the 721 personnel assigned.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain

Evacuation warnings continued for MAL-C113 and MAL-C114 in western Malibu. Evacuation orders remained in effect for KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A.

Additional warning zones listed in the bulletin were LBO-U018, CRN-U019, MLK-U020, MCR-U021-A, VST-U046, LEO-U015, SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C, SYC-U016-D and WLV-C201.

Residents should check their address at Genasys Protect and follow evacuation instructions. Those under orders must leave immediately; those under warnings should be ready to leave.

Fire weather remains a concern

The bulletin said a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, with daytime temperatures of 88 to 92 degrees and northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, gusting to 40 to 65 mph.

Crews will continue monitoring for threats to structures and building containment lines overnight as hazardous conditions persist.

Road closures and shelter resources

The evening bulletin continued to list closures at:

Decker Road and Encinal Canyon Road.

Kanan Road and Mulholland Highway.

Mulholland Highway and Westlake Boulevard.

The evacuation shelter remained listed at Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills.

Pets and small animals can be taken to Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Blvd., Agoura Hills. Large animals can be taken to Pierce College Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Avenue, Woodland Hills.

The fire began Thursday afternoon near Encinal Canyon Road. Its cause remains unknown. Unified command includes the Los Angeles County Fire Department, CAL FIRE and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

For incident information, call 213-608-6547.

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Updated Friday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m.

Firefighters increased containment of the Bryson Fire to 39% Friday afternoon, up from 17% earlier in the day, according to CAL FIRE’s 4:47 p.m. incident update.

The fire remained listed at 147 acres near Encinal Canyon Road. It remains active, and the cause is under investigation.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for MAL-C113 and MAL-C114 in western Malibu. Evacuation orders remain in place for KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A north of the city.

Residents under evacuation orders must leave immediately. Those under warnings should prepare to evacuate, with people needing additional time or assistance—including those moving pets or livestock—leaving early. Check current zone information at Genasys Protect.

Additional warning zones listed in the afternoon bulletin include CRN-U019, LBO-U018, LEO-U015, MCR-U021-A, MLK-U020, SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C, SYC-U016-D, VST-U046 and WLV-C201.

A total of 414 personnel remained assigned to the incident, with 64 engines, two helicopters and 11 hand crews. CAL FIRE reported that air tankers from throughout the state were flying suppression missions as conditions allowed.

The response is under unified command of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shelter and animal assistance

The evacuation shelter remains listed at Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Avenue in Agoura Hills.

Pets and small animals can be taken to Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Blvd., Agoura Hills. Large animals can be taken to Pierce College Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Avenue, Woodland Hills.

Residents should continue monitoring official alerts and follow directions from emergency personnel as conditions change.

Read CAL FIRE’s 4:47 p.m. incident update.

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UPDATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 2:30 p.m.: Latest reports show 17% containment; Malibu evacuation warnings remain

Evacuation warnings remained in place for western Malibu Friday afternoon as firefighters continued working to contain the Bryson Fire amid dangerous fire weather.

The latest verified Los Angeles County Fire Department bulletin reported 146.2 acres burned and 17% containment. The City of Malibu’s 10:15 a.m. update rounded the acreage to 146, while CAL FIRE listed 147 acres. No newer confirmed acreage or containment figures were available for this 2 p.m. report.

County officials reported no structures damaged or destroyed. Crews continued protecting buildings and strengthening control lines to limit further spread. The morning incident bulletin listed 414 personnel assigned and one firefighter injury.

Warnings remained in effect for MAL-C113 and MAL-C114 in western Malibu. The latest county update also listed evacuation orders for KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A, north of Malibu. Residents should check their address at Genasys Protect, prepare to leave and follow instructions from emergency personnel. Those needing extra time to evacuate should leave early.

Roads and power outages

The city’s latest posted update listed PCH open in both directions. Closures remained listed at Decker Road and Encinal Canyon Road; Kanan Road and Mulholland Highway; and Mulholland Highway and Westlake Boulevard. Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Highway and PCH remained restricted to residents during the Red Flag Warning. Check LA County road closures before traveling.

County emergency officials warned that additional precautionary power shutoffs were possible Friday. Residents should charge phones, prepare backup batteries and check SCE’s outage information for their address.

Closures and assistance

Malibu High, Malibu Middle, Malibu Elementary and Webster Elementary remained closed Friday.

City Hall was also closed, and city programs were canceled, including Friday’s Spooky Skate and Saturday’s household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection. SCE’s resource center at Bluffs Park was scheduled to remain open until 8 p.m. for charging, supplies and outage assistance.

The Red Cross shelter remained listed at Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills. Animal evacuation resources included Agoura Animal Care Center for small animals and Pierce College Equestrian Center for large animals.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Residents should remain alert and monitor official updates as conditions change.

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Updated Friday, Oct. 16, at 8:25 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s 7 a.m. incident bulletin reports the Bryson Fire at 146.2 acres and 17% containment, updating the earlier figures of 200 acres and 5% containment carried by CAL FIRE.

One firefighter injury was reported. No civilian injuries or fatalities were listed, and no structures had been damaged or destroyed. The bulletin listed 7,221 structures as threatened.

A total of 414 personnel were assigned to the incident, including 64 engines, 11 hand crews and two helicopters. Crews continued protecting structures, strengthening containment lines and scouting locations for additional lines.

Evacuation warnings remained in effect for Malibu zones MAL-C113 and MAL-C114. Residents should prepare to leave and check Genasys Protect for current evacuation information.

Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and other county representatives are scheduled to provide an update at 8:30 a.m. today at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village.

Watch live or view the recording on Los Angeles County’s YouTube channel.

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UPDATE: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 a.m.: Malibu School Closures Due to Bryson Fire

Malibu High, Malibu Middle, Malibu Elementary and Webster Elementary schools are closed today, Friday, Oct. 16, due to the Bryson Fire, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced.

Malibu High, Malibu Middle and Malibu Elementary are under evacuation warnings. The district said all four campuses are closed out of an abundance of caution.

SMMUSD will offer Continuity of Learning resources, but students unable to access them will face no negative academic impact.

The district remains in contact with the City of Malibu’s Emergency Operations Center and anticipates reopening schools Monday, Oct. 19. Additional updates will be shared as conditions develop.

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UPDATE: Bryson Fire press conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday

The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced a press conference on the Bryson Fire for 8:30 a.m. today, Friday, Oct. 16, at Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas in Westlake Village.

Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and other county representatives are scheduled to participate.

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UPDATE: Friday, Oct. 16, at 6:00 a.m.: Bryson Fire at 200 acres, 5% containment; evacuation warnings remain in western Malibu

The Bryson Fire remained active north of Malibu early Friday, with CAL FIRE listing the blaze at 200 acres and 5% containment as residents in western Malibu continued under evacuation warnings.

No fire-related evacuation orders were in effect within Malibu at the time of this update, although two evacuation orders were in place north of the city. Warnings remained in effect for zones MAL-C113 and MAL-C114 in western Malibu. Residents in those zones should prepare to evacuate. The city continued to display both warning zones in its emergency alert.

People who need additional time or assistance, including those evacuating pets or livestock, are urged to leave early. Anyone who feels unsafe should leave without waiting for an evacuation alert.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the fire near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The department is leading the response, and the cause remains under investigation.

Road closures and access

Encinal Canyon and Decker Canyon roads remained closed. Los Angeles County also listed closures at Kanan Road and Mulholland Highway, and Mulholland Highway and Westlake Boulevard.

Kanan Road and Malibu Canyon Road were reported open as routes into and out of Malibu, although the closure at Kanan and Mulholland affects access farther inland. Drivers should check current restrictions before traveling.

Pacific Coast Highway remained open in both directions, according to the city. Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Mulholland Highway and PCH remained restricted to residents during the Red Flag Warning period.

Residents should keep roads clear for emergency responders and follow all evacuation and traffic directions.

Power outages and communications

Southern California Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs continued to affect central and western Malibu. Residents should prepare for disruptions to cellular service and traffic signals and check SCE’s outage information for their address.

SCE is setting up a Community Resource Center at Malibu Bluffs Park, scheduled to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering outage information, Wi-Fi, charging for phones and laptops, and basic supplies.

The city reported coordinating the deployment of mobile cellular sites, known as Cells on Wheels, and working with Caltrans to deploy generators to keep traffic signals operating along PCH. Drivers encountering a dark or malfunctioning traffic signal should come to a complete stop and proceed cautiously.

Malibu City Hall is closed Friday, Oct. 16.

Shelter and animal evacuation resources

The Red Cross emergency shelter is located at Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Avenue in Agoura Hills. The city confirmed the shelter location in its overnight update.

Pets and small animals can be taken to the Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills. The center can be reached at 818-991-0071.

Los Angeles County also listed Pierce College Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills, as an evacuation resource for large animals.

Residents preparing to leave should gather medications, essential documents, emergency supplies and animal necessities, keep phones charged and monitor official alerts.

Current evacuation zones are available at protect.genasys.com. Updates are also available through the City of Malibu, CAL FIRE, Alert LA County and local radio station 99.1 FM KBUU. A battery-powered or car radio can provide information during power and cellular outages.

Conditions and road restrictions may change quickly. Call 911 for emergencies.

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UPDATE, Oct. 15, 10 p.m. — Bryson Fire grows to 200 acres; Red Cross shelter opens at Agoura High School

The Bryson Fire has grown to 200 acres and remains 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s update posted on CAL FIRE’s incident page.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A. Residents in these zones must leave immediately. An evacuation order indicates an immediate threat to life, and the affected area is lawfully closed to public access.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for CRN-U019, LBO-U018, LEO-U015, MAL-C113, MAL-C114, MCR-U021-A, MLK-U020, SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C, SYC-U016-D, VST-U046 and WLV-C201. Those needing additional time to evacuate, and those with pets or livestock, should leave now.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Agoura High School, 28545 W. Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. People affected by the fire can also call 800-733-2767 (800-RED-CROSS) for assistance.

Agoura Animal Care Center is accepting pets belonging to evacuees, according to Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control. The center’s flyer lists its address as 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

The following road closures have been announced:

Decker Road and Encinal Canyon Road

Kanan Road and Mulholland Highway

Mulholland Highway and Westlake Boulevard

The Los Angeles County Probation Department safely evacuated Campus Vernon Kilpatrick Thursday evening because of the fire. According to the county, the facility’s superintendent made the evacuation decision, and the youths have arrived at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall/Secure Youth Treatment Facility in Sylmar.

Staff are available to support the youths and attend to their needs. Parents and legal guardians are being notified directly and will receive updates as circumstances change.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will provide an update by 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on whether Malibu schools will be in session.

Residents should follow emergency officials’ instructions and check their address on the Genasys evacuation map. Additional updates are available through CAL FIRE, Los Angeles County and Watch Duty.

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UPDATE, Oct. 15, 9:05 p.m. — Bryson Fire at 102 acres, 0% contained; road closures and animal evacuation resources announced

The Bryson Fire is reported at 102 acres with 0% containment as firefighting continues Thursday night in the Malibu hills. The fire started around 4:40 p.m. in the Encinal Canyon area near the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention facility, growing to approximately 5 acres within 30 minutes.

Night-flying helitankers are continuing drops on the fire.

Zones KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A are under Level 3 — Go evacuation orders. Residents in these zones should leave immediately. Other nearby zones remain under evacuation warnings. Check your address and current status at protect.genasys.com.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station announced road closures at the following locations:

Kanan Road and Mulholland Highway

Westlake Boulevard and Mulholland Highway

Encinal Canyon Road and Decker Road

Drivers should avoid the affected area and keep roads clear for evacuees and emergency responders.

Animal evacuation assistance is available. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control announced that Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, is open to receive pets belonging to residents affected by the Bryson Fire.

For displaced horses, ETI Corral 37 is offering free temporary stalls and corrals at Conejo Creek Equestrian Park, 1350 E. Avenida de las Flores, Thousand Oaks. Call 805-300-6007 or 805-368-4002 to check availability before traveling. Owners should bring water buckets; hose water is available. Organizers note that the property is not monitored and horses are stabled at the owner’s risk.

The National Weather Service warned that winds near the fire are expected to increase significantly overnight, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District continues monitoring conditions and will provide an update by 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on whether Malibu schools will be in session.

Follow official emergency instructions and monitor the Watch Duty incident page and Genasys evacuation map for changes.

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UPDATE, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. — Night-flying helitankers continue drops on Bryson Fire; evacuation zone split confirmed

Night-flying helitankers are continuing drops on the Bryson Fire. Earlier radio traffic indicated the fire remained on one side of Encinal Canyon Road; the report did not specify a compass direction.

At 7:07 p.m., zone SYC-U016 was reported split into four zones, with SYC-U016-A upgraded to a Level 3 — Go evacuation order, according to the Genasys evacuation map. Residents in SYC-U016-A and KAN-U017 should leave immediately.

SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C and SYC-U016-D remain under Level 2 — Set evacuation warnings. Residents in warning zones should prepare to evacuate.

An updated view of the fire’s northern end is available through the ALERTCalifornia Encinal Canyon (Malibu) 1 camera.

Check your address and current evacuation status on the Genasys evacuation map. Zone changes are also available on the Watch Duty incident map. Follow instructions from emergency officials.

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Bryson Fire_LA County Fire

UPDATE, Oct. 15, 8:10 p.m. — Bryson Fire mapped at 101.5 acres; evacuation orders in effect as stronger winds expected overnight

The Bryson Fire has been mapped at 101.5 acres by FIRIS OES Intel 24, according to Watch Duty. The fire is burning near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway north of Malibu.

Zones KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A are under Level 3 — Go evacuation orders, according to the 8 p.m. evacuation map. Residents in these zones should leave immediately.

Level 2 — Set evacuation warnings are listed for CRN-U019, LBO-U018, LEO-U015, MAL-C113, MAL-C114, MCR-U021-A, MLK-U020, SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C, SYC-U016-D, VST-U046 and WLV-C201.

Residents in warning zones should prepare to evacuate. Those needing additional time or assistance, including people transporting large animals, should consider leaving early. Check your address and current evacuation status at protect.genasys.com.

The National Weather Service reported conditions near the fire of 81 degrees, 19% relative humidity and north-northeast winds of 17 mph, gusting to 29 mph. Winds are expected to increase significantly overnight, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Residents should closely monitor emergency updates and follow instructions from local safety officials.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said the fire is northwest of Malibu High and Malibu Middle schools. District officials are communicating with the City of Malibu Emergency Operations Center and monitoring conditions overnight.

The district will provide an update by 6:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on whether Malibu schools will be in session.Families and staff should monitor official district communications.

A Red Flag Warning continues through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Power outages have also affected central and western Malibu during Southern California Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Residents should prepare for possible cell service disruptions, come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals and keep roads clear for emergency responders. Battery-powered or vehicle radios, including KBUU 99.1 FM, can provide information during outages.

Follow the Watch Duty incident page for fire updates. The FIRIS perimeter is available under the Active Fire Perimeters map layer.

Evacuation zones and fire conditions can change rapidly. Check the live evacuation map for current status.

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UPDATE, Oct. 15, 7:50 p.m. — District monitoring Bryson Fire; school status update expected by 6:30 a.m.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said Thursday evening it is closely monitoring the Bryson Fire, burning northwest of Malibu High and Malibu Middle schools.

The district is communicating with the City of Malibu Emergency Operations Center and will monitor conditions throughout the night.

An update on whether Malibu schools will be in session Friday, Oct. 16, will be provided by 6:30 a.m. Families and staff should monitor official district communications and prepare for further updates.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remain our top priority,” the district said.

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UPDATE, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. — Bryson Fire mapped at 101.5 acres; evacuation order remains in effect

The Bryson Fire has been mapped at 101.5 acres by FIRIS OES Intel 24, according to Watch Duty. The mapped perimeter is available on the Watch Duty incident map under the Active Fire Perimeters layer.

Zone KAN-U017 remains under a Level 3 — Go evacuation order. Residents in this zone should leave immediately.

The updated Level 2 — Set evacuation warning list includes:

CRN-U019, LBO-U018, LEO-U015, MAL-C113, MAL-C114, MCR-U021-A, MLK-U020, SYC-U016-A, SYC-U016-B, SYC-U016-C, SYC-U016-D, VST-U046 and WLV-C201.

Residents in warning zones should prepare to evacuate. Those needing additional time or assistance, including people transporting large animals, should consider leaving early.

Check your address and current evacuation status at protect.genasys.com. Evacuation zones and fire conditions can change rapidly.

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Bryson Fire _ Malibu Volunteers on Patrol

UPDATE, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. — Evacuation order issued

An evacuation order is now in effect for zone KAN-U017 as firefighters respond to the brush fire near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway north of Malibu. Residents in this zone are under Level 3 — Go and should leave immediately.

Level 2 — Set evacuation warnings are in effect for CRN-U019, LBO-U018, LEO-U015, MAL-C113, MAL-C114, MCR-U021, MLK-U020, SYC-U016, VST-U046 and WLV-C201. Residents in these zones should prepare to evacuate. Those needing additional time or assistance should consider leaving early.

Check your address and current evacuation status at protect.genasys.com, and follow the Watch Duty incident page for updates.

Dangerous Red Flag conditions continue, and power outages are affecting central and western Malibu. Be prepared for cell service disruptions and malfunctioning traffic signals, and keep roads clear for emergency responders.

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Residents urged to prepare for possible evacuations as Red Flag conditions continue and power outages affect central and western Malibu

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway north of Malibu Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, according to a 5 p.m. City of Malibu emergency update. The city urged residents to prepare for potential evacuations. The update did not identify evacuation orders or affected evacuation zones.

NBC Los Angeles subsequently reported that the blaze, identified as the Bryson Fire, had burned approximately 2 acres, with no structures threatened at the time of its report. Conditions may change quickly.

The fire response comes amid a Red Flag Warning, with Santa Ana winds, low humidity and high temperatures creating dangerous fire conditions through Saturday night. The city warned that any fire start could spread rapidly and grow large.

Power was also out in central and western Malibu as Southern California Edison implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Residents should check SCE’s outage information frequently because affected circuits and restoration estimates can change.

Residents should prepare for disruptions to cell service and traffic signals, gather emergency supplies, charge phones and keep vehicle gas tanks filled. Drivers should approach malfunctioning traffic signals cautiously and come to a complete stop.

The city also advised residents to review evacuation routes and family reunification locations. People with disabilities and horse owners should consider leaving early.

Residents can check their evacuation zone and current evacuation status at protect.genasys.com. Emergency notifications are available through the City of Malibu and Los Angeles County.

If power or cell service is disrupted, residents can monitor emergency information using battery-powered or vehicle AM/FM radios, including local station KBUU at 99.1 FM.

Use extreme caution with equipment that could create sparks, and call 911 to report smoke or fire.

This is a developing story.