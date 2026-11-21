Former White House press secretary with ties to Malibu investigated

By Judy Abel · Sat Nov 21 2026

Short-lived White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is currently being investigated by the California State Bar. The 2011 Pepperdine University Law School graduate and former Pepperdine employee served for less than a week in October as President Trump’s spokesperson. Zacharia, however, faced criticism for embroidering her credentials by calling herself a lawyer. But the 42-year-old never in fact never passed the California Bar, nor any other bar exam. A complaint was filed by a nonprofit watchdog group called Campaign for Accountability that Zacharia’s assertions that she was a lawyer violated state law.

The complaint states Zacharia referred to herself as a lawyer more than a dozen times on various television shows where she sometimes served as a legal commentator. The Campaign for Accountability’s executive director Michelle Kuppersmith has stated that inflating her status was more than inflating her credibility, but that “it’s a crime.” A spokesperson for Zacharia has called the accusations “baseless” and said the probe is politically motivated. Zacharia could face a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail if the misdemeanor charges stick.

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Published on Oct. 22

Pepperdine graduate in White House maelstrom

Former Trump Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is also a law school graduate

Pepperdine University alumna Katie Zacharia appeared to have the bona fides for one of the highest-profile public relations jobs on the global stage as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump when she was promoted to the position just two weeks ago. The former Malibu resident replaced Karoline Leavitt, who served 19 months during Trump’s second administration.

Zacharia, a 2007 Pepperdine graduate, went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Pepperdine Law School, now known as the Caruso School of Law, in 2011. She began her career at Pepperdine as assistant to then-university president Andrew K. Benton from 2007 to 2008, followed by a position as a research assistant to Jim Gash, who was an associate dean of the law school before succeeding Benton as president in 2019. Zacharia seemed perfectly poised to take on the highly public role as Trump’s spokesperson, given her history of public-facing positions.

She interned at the Republican National Committee in 2006 and at the White House Office of Political Affairs during George W. Bush’s second term. She became a legal and senior adviser to Fix California, a conservative voter registration organization, and also served on the board of advisers for a nonprofit anti-abortion group. From 2011 through 2013, the law school graduate moved to China, where she worked as an associate on a Chinese law firm’s international practice team. She then spent 10 years as an affiliate marketer for the fitness company Beachbody. From 2023 to 2025, she returned to Pepperdine to serve as director of development for special projects.

Zacharia’s government and political experience continued when she was appointed deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. She was also accustomed to appearing in front of a camera through frequent appearances as a conservative political commentator on television, speaking on several networks, including Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN), and CNN.

But being well-positioned to step onto the global stage did not translate into appearing perfectly poised once she got there. Zacharia was barraged with criticism from the get-go. Her very public flop began on just the second day of her job as White House press secretary. She broke the news of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s resignation as U.S. ambassador to Greece, not knowing that less than a week later, President Trump would ask the same of her.

Zacharia awkwardly took questions from only three conservative news outlets. One of her biggest fumbles came while discussing how she intended to balance her demanding new job with raising four children. She began to say, “So my president,” before correcting herself: “Excuse me, my husband.” Soon afterward, she abruptly ended the 14-minute briefing.

Afterward, the press pounced, scrutinizing her credentials. Following days of heavy criticism over her performance and her repeated characterization of herself as a lawyer, the president reportedly asked the Pepperdine graduate to “reconsider” her role as White House spokesperson.

Her credentials were questioned by Trump supporter Sean Hannity during a Fox News interview. Zacharia explained, “I had already pre-registered for the bar exam, and during — basically during the summer — I knew I would be living in China, and the results of the bar were inconsequential. And I sat for it because I didn’t want to have a withdrawal status.”

With all her accomplishments, what Zacharia didn’t do was pass the California Bar exam. That significant gap in her credentials may have helped propel her last name into the political lexicon, potentially replacing Anthony Scaramucci, another short-lived White House communications director whose last name has become a noun. In American political parlance, a “Scaramucci” refers to a tenure of just 11 days, the number of days Scaramucci served during Trump’s first term.

Soon after the interview, and her acknowledgment that she had not passed the bar exam, Zacharia was out after just five days on the job.

After losing his title as the White House’s shortest-serving communications director to Zacharia, Scaramucci offered her some advice on social media, writing, “Dear @Katiezacharia — speaking as the world’s leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time, you’ll realize that the universe did you a major favor.”