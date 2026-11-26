The 12th annual race brings runners and walkers back to the rebuilt stadium track and introduces a new 10K route through the bluffs.

The Pacific Palisades Turkey Trot returns to Palisades Charter High School today, Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, a year after the Palisades Fire pushed the race downtown. The 5K and 10K are scheduled to start at 8 a.m., with runners finishing on the school’s rebuilt stadium track. Last year’s race started and finished at Palisades Village Green while cleanup continued at the high school. This year, both courses start and finish at Pali High. The 5K loops through El Medio Bluffs, and the new 10K follows that route before adding a loop through Via Bluffs.

Thanksgiving costumes are welcome, and organizers have asked walkers and participants with strollers to line up toward the back of the starting field. The event also offers a children’s race for ages 5 to 10. Both the 5K and 10K are chip-timed, with results expected to be posted on the race website later Thursday.

Race-day festivities begin at 7 a.m. at Dolphin Stadium, 15777 W. Bowdoin St. Organizers are encouraging people who live near downtown Pacific Palisades to walk to the event. The race program is scheduled to wrap up by 11 a.m.

Race sponsor XBP Global is using this year’s event to support Teen Line, a Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services program that trains high school volunteers to provide confidential peer support by phone, text and email. The company said it chose the program to support young people dealing with the effects of the January 2025 fire.

Course maps and race information are available at paliturkeytrot.com.