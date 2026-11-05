For 27 years, Malibu has gathered to say thank you

By Hayley Mattson · Thu Nov 05 2026

City honors the volunteers behind Malibu’s annual Veterans Day ceremony as Chair Ani Dermenjian prepares for this year’s gathering, “Your Service, Our Freedom”

Sometimes, the measure of a community tradition is a grown child returning to tell you they remember. For Ani Dermenjian, founder and chair of the Malibu Veterans Day Public Ceremony Committee, those moments have become among the most meaningful rewards of organizing the annual gathering. A young adult will approach her and recall standing onstage as a small child, reading a poem to honor veterans. Years later, the experience has stayed with them.

“It is very important to me that they know it’s not just a day off from school,” Dermenjian said. “It’s a day to attend this event and honor our veterans.”

That connection between generations has helped carry Malibu’s Veterans Day ceremony through more than a quarter century. As the committee prepares for its 27th annual observance, themed “Your Service, Our Freedom,” the city has paused to thank the volunteers who make it happen. At the Oct. 26 City Council meeting, Councilmember Haylynn Conrad presented a commendation recognizing the committee’s longstanding commitment to honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The recognition came after Conrad joined the committee this year and saw the planning firsthand — the meetings, emails, errands and countless details that come together before the community takes its seats.

Dermenjian said Conrad asked whether the city had ever honored the group.

“And I said, ‘No, because it’s never been about us. It’s always been about the veterans,’” Dermenjian recalled.

Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad presents a commendation to two of her fellow members of the Malibu Veterans Day Public Ceremony Committee during the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 26.

For Dermenjian, accepting the commendation was an opportunity to recognize the people beside her, including committee members who could not attend the council meeting.

The committee includes Heidi Bernard, Sophie Kidian, KJ Margolis, Margaret Hauptman, Haylynn Conrad, Jeanne Llewelyn, Dillon Margolis, Lea Johnson, Kitty Campbell, and Tommy Sardarian, along with Dermenjian.

“Year after year, this dedicated group pours their hearts, time, energy, and countless hours into making each ceremony better than the last,” Dermenjian said in her prepared remarks.

The city’s commendation recognized a tradition built through partnerships with the City of Malibu, Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, Malibu Association of Realtors, and local schools, businesses, and community organizations. Over the years, ceremonies have featured color guards, veterans sharing their experiences, musical performances, and participation by local students.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Malibu resident Randall Wallace, the screenwriter of “Braveheart” and a director and producer. The program will also feature local students, dancers and singers, including a senior choir performing “America the Beautiful.”

For Dermenjian, bringing different generations into the same room has been part of the vision from the beginning.

She remembers telling the mayor in the ceremony’s early years that they would need a large auditorium because she wanted everyone involved. As more groups participated and their families attended, that vision continued to grow.

Local schools have played an important role. Dermenjian recalled how former Our Lady of Malibu principal Michael Smith, a veteran, encouraged students to attend and offered incentives for participating.

The purpose was to give young people an opportunity to meet veterans, shake their hands, and offer a personal thank-you.

Students also arrive early to help set up and stay to clean up, earning community service hours while learning why the gathering matters.

“It feels good that they’re doing this public service, but also seeing the meaning behind this event,” Dermenjian said.

Ani Dermenjian (left), founder and chair of the Malibu Veterans Day Public Ceremony Committee, receives a commendation from City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, also a member of the committee, on behalf of the committee during the Oct. 26 City Council meeting.

The ceremony has endured its share of Malibu challenges. Dermenjian remembers Santa Ana winds whipping through an outdoor observance at Legacy Park, rain during another year, and heat that kept volunteers busy getting water to attendees.

There have been fires, floods, and the pandemic. In 2020, the committee moved the observance online so veterans could still be honored.

“We never missed a year,” she said. “Never, ever missed a year.”

This year’s ceremony will also remember someone who helped make those gatherings special: longtime committee member Commander Daniel Stark, a member of Wings Over Wendy’s, who brought his Army Jeep to the event year after year.

“His presence, dedication, and friendship will be deeply missed,” Dermenjian said in her prepared remarks.

Families will have another way to participate this year. A special recognition board will display photographs of loved ones who have served in the military, and community members are invited to bring a photo to honor their service and sacrifice.

Dermenjian said the community can support the ceremony through volunteering, donations, gift certificates for veterans’ gift bags, or simply helping spread the word. Contributions help cover food, decorations, and other event needs, including lunch for attendees.

Her first request, however, is straightforward.

“Show up. Show your respect. Be part of it.”

After 27 years, what stays with her most is the response from veterans and their families — the letters, emails, cards and conversations that remind the committee why the work matters.

Dermenjian shared that veterans often leave the ceremony with tears in their eyes, thanking the organizers for remembering them.

“And I stop them, and I say, ‘No, no, thank you,’” she said.