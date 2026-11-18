Evacuation warnings issued for eastern and central Malibu as storm threatens burn areas

By The Malibu Times · Wed Nov 18 2026

Flood watch runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, with heavy rain, possible debris flows, and hazardous surf along the Malibu coast

Los Angeles County issued evacuation warnings for parts of eastern and central Malibu beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, as an incoming storm threatened to bring flooding, mudslides, and debris flows to areas burned by the Palisades and Franklin fires. The City of Malibu identified the affected areas as evacuation zones MAL-C111 and MAL-C112. Residents in those zones should be ready to leave. Those who need extra time to evacuate, including residents with pets or livestock, should leave early. Residents can also check the Los Angeles County debris flow hazard map.

Heavy rain was expected Wednesday night into Thursday, Nov. 19. The city said 1 to 3 inches of rain was expected across much of the area, with 3 to 5 inches possible in the foothills. Peak rainfall rates could reach about one-third to two-thirds of an inch per hour, with rates of up to an inch per hour possible in thunderstorms and parts of the foothills. A National Weather Service flood watch for Los Angeles County runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Runoff could swell creeks and send rocks, mud, and debris onto roads. The city urged drivers to keep their headlights on, watch for road crews and equipment, and come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals. Drivers should never go around barricades or drive through flowing water. Anyone who encounters a downed power line should stay back, warn others, and call 911. Drivers can check Caltrans QuickMap for road closures and conditions.

Along the coast, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. Breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected, with possible beach erosion and minor coastal flooding around high tide. Beachgoers should stay out of the water and off rocks and jetties.

Sandbag locations

Camp 13 , 1252 Encinal Canyon Road — sand and empty bags.

Los Angeles County Fire Station 70 , 3970 Carbon Canyon Road at Pacific Coast Highway — sand and empty bags.

Zuma Beach main entrance — sand and empty bags.

Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, off Morning View Drive — filled sandbags for area residents.

Empty sandbags are also available at all Los Angeles County fire stations. Residents can look up additional Los Angeles County sandbag locations. The city asked residents to leave beach sand in place.

Stay informed

Residents can sign up for Los Angeles County emergency notifications and City of Malibu alerts, and follow forecast updates from the National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard office. If power or cell service goes out, the city recommends using a handheld or car radio to monitor local AM or FM broadcasts.