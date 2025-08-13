Malibu invites volunteers to join PCH Safety Outreach Event at Zuma Beach

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) safety remains a top concern for the Malibu community, and the City of Malibu is calling on residents to help make a difference. As part of its multi-faceted PCH safety strategy, the City is hosting a special community outreach event on Saturday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Zuma Beach.

The outreach day is part of “Malibu: Surf, Sand, Slow,” the City’s ongoing campaign to encourage drivers to slow down and drive cautiously on PCH. Volunteers will help spread this life-saving message by engaging beachgoers, distributing safety materials, and promoting the campaign on social media.

This event was originally planned before the 2023 wildfires by the City’s PCH Safety Focus Group, formed in response to the tragic deaths of four Pepperdine University students struck by a vehicle along PCH. The group includes representatives from the City Manager’s Office, Public Safety, Public Works, Media Team, LA County Sheriff’s Department, CHP, two Pepperdine students, and local residents with advertising and marketing expertise.

The City’s PCH safety strategy combines:

Infrastructure & Technology: Including the Traffic Signal Synchronization Project.

Including the Traffic Signal Synchronization Project. Enforcement: Funding extra CHP patrols to assist the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Funding extra CHP patrols to assist the LA County Sheriff’s Department. Legislation: Supporting SB 1297, which allows the City to install automated speed safety cameras on PCH.

Supporting SB 1297, which allows the City to install automated speed safety cameras on PCH. Education & Outreach: Events like this to raise awareness among locals and visitors.

Volunteers will:

Wear bright blue campaign t-shirts.

Walk through Zuma Beach parking areas engaging with visitors.

Hand out flyers, stickers, and safety materials.

Help capture photos and videos for social media.

Add a festive touch with music and bubble guns.

Shifts are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All-day volunteers will receive lunch. Drinks, snacks, and t-shirts are provided for all participants.

“We’re asking the community to come together to help keep PCH safe,” the City stated. “This is a great way to make an impact while enjoying a fun summer day at the beach.”

For more information or to sign up, contact Robin Cecola at rcecola@thatsthesound.com.

