Marilyn U. Devor 1934-2025

Marilyn Udy Devor, 90, of Malibu, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and grandmother. She was born December 7, 1934, in Salt Lake City, to Irma Horne and Frank Maurice Udy. She moved to Hollywood, California, where she met her husband, Morton, and dedicated her life to raising her family and practicing her faith. She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was known for her warm, friendly personality and will be missed deeply by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her son, Michael, and survived by her husband, Morton, son Neil, daughter Suzanne, and her four grandchildren.

