Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Dakota: Thursday, August 14

Meet Dakota!

Dakota A5699304 is a 6-year-old Great Dane who has been with us for a while. She’s amazing with people and loves to snuggle. She seems housebroken, walks amazingly on leash, and is non-reactive to others at the care center. Although she was fine during assessment and doesn’t react towards other dogs, she was turned in when things escalated with one of the other dogs in the home, now requiring her to be an only dog.

Dakota would be an amazing addition to anyone’s life.

Clear The Shelters Event happening the month of August. All Adoption fees are waived for all pets at all 7 LA County Animal Care Centers!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Like this: Like Loading...