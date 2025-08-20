UPDATE: One person in custody following a bizarre seven-hour standoff on Malibu Road

Update 5:19 p.m.: One person is in custody following a bizarre seven-hour standoff on Malibu Road. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed whether the individual arrested is the same woman accused of firing arrows at people earlier in the day.

Deputies were first called around 10:15 a.m. to the 25000 block of Malibu Road after two people walking their dog reported being shot at by a woman inside a beachfront home. The victims were not injured and told deputies the woman may also have been targeting another person inside the residence.

Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the property and brought in crisis counselors, who spent nearly seven hours negotiating with the suspect to surrender peacefully.

As of this evening, Malibu Road remains closed. Aerial footage from the scene shows debris, including clothing and trash, scattered on the sand below the home’s beach-facing balcony.

Original story: Malibu Road remains closed this afternoon as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) negotiates with a female suspect barricaded inside a beachfront home in the 25000 block of Malibu Road.

The incident began around 10:15 a.m. when two people walking their dog on the beach reported being shot at with an arrow. According to LASD, the woman allegedly fired a bow and arrow at the pair, who were not injured.

Deputies quickly surrounded the waterfront property, where trash, debris, and clothing were scattered across the sand in front of the residence. Crisis negotiators are on scene and continue to communicate with the suspect, urging her to surrender peacefully.

Authorities have closed Malibu Road in both directions and are advising the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...