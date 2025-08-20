Oak Tree decay warning reportedly known before tragic camp accident at King Gillette Ranch

Disturbing new reports indicate that the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) may have been aware of dangerous tree conditions just one day before a fatal accident at King Gillette Ranch.

According to KTLA News and the Orange County Register, documents obtained through a public records request show that a tree care service examined a valley oak tree at the ranch on July 8 and identified decay, recommending trimming to “alleviate end weight at a minimum to mitigate risk.” The following day, July 9, a 25-foot limb from the same oak snapped off, killing 9-year-old Lamar McGlothurn and injuring several other campers and counselors from Camp Wildcraft during parent pick-up.

In addition, the parent of a junior counselor reported that camp staff were made aware another branch had fallen earlier that week, raising further concerns about the tree’s condition.

In response, the MRCA announced it has launched an internal investigation alongside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The law firm Richards Watson & Gershon has also been retained to review the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

The fatal incident has prompted questions about safety protocols at outdoor camps and the timing of warnings regarding hazardous trees. Authorities have not yet released details on potential liability or whether the camp or MRCA will face legal action.

