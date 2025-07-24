8-year-old boy killed by falling tree limb identified

Park closed indefinitely as investigation ensues

An 8-year-old boy is dead and four others are injured after a massive oak tree branch unexpectedly snapped and fell on a group of children and adults at a summer camp held at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. Authorities have identified the young victim as Lamar McGlothurn, an 8-year-old Los Angeles resident. According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lamar died from blunt force crush injuries sustained during the July 9 incident.

Lamar was attending Camp Wildcraft, a nature-focused day camp for children, when a large tree limb unexpectedly snapped and fell on a group of campers waiting to be picked up by their parents. The tragedy occurred at the headquarters of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) in Malibu Canyon.

The tragedy occurred on July 9 around 2:45 p.m. at Camp Wildcraft, which had temporarily relocated to the 500-acre park this summer due to damage from the Palisades Fire. The large branch, estimated to be 25 to 30 feet long, broke off from a towering oak tree and came crashing down on picnic tables where campers had gathered right before parent pick-ups.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that five individuals were injured in the incident. In addition to the Lamar, who later died at a hospital, an 11-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and was airlifted from the scene. A 5-year-old boy sustained head lacerations, while two men — ages 22 and 73 — also suffered minor injuries. According to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), which manages the park, “We can confirm that camp staff immediately began rendering aid following the incident, and emergency responders continued life-saving efforts on arrival.”

Witnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the branch fell, giving those nearby little time to react. First responders from the L.A. County Fire Department rushed to the scene, and the area was immediately securedfor safety.

The entrance to King Gillette Ranch was closed off to the public Wednesday evening as homicide detectives launched an investigation into what officials are calling a devastating accident. A sign at the front gate now reads: “Area Closed Due to Hazardous Conditions.” The park will be closed indefinitely.

While the MRCA is not offering interviews as of July 10, the agency did issue a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. “Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow. Our hearts are with the child’s family, friends, and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” the MRCA said. “The safety and well-being of children and adults in our parks is, and always will be, our highest priority. This is a profoundly difficult time for our entire MRCA community and the parks community of the Santa Monica Mountains,” the MRCA said. “We grieve alongside the family and ask for compassion and privacy as they navigate this loss.”

MRCA officials say they are cooperating fully with investigators and are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. The agency has not yet commented on The Malibu Times’ queries as to whether the tree had been inspected prior to the start of camp, whether it will conduct its own investigation into the tragedy, and whether it will send arborists to conduct evaluations on all the trees at King Gillette. But MRCA did reply, “Additional details, including safety protocols and inspection processes, will be shared as they become available and appropriate.”

Meanwhile, local residents and parkgoers were left shaken. Some expressed concern about whether the park’s hundreds of trees were assessed before camps were allowed to open on the grounds.