Deadline approaching for Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund grants, Aug. 22

Small businesses affected by the closures of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and Topanga Canyon Boulevard following the January 2025 windstorms and wildfires have a critical opportunity for financial relief. The Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund (BIF) is offering grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to support local businesses that suffered significant revenue losses during this period.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

Be a small business with annual revenue under $6 million and fewer than 100 employees.

Be located within Malibu (zip code 90265) or Topanga (zip code 90290).

Have experienced a 10% or greater revenue loss year-over-year between January and May 2025.

The program is designed to help businesses recover from the economic impact of the highway and canyon closures, which disrupted customer access and daily operations. Applications are open but limited, and business owners are encouraged to apply promptly to secure funding.

For more information and to apply, visit the official Malibu-Topanga Business Interruption Fund website.

Applications are open from Wednesday, July 23 through Friday, Aug. 22, so don’t miss this opportunity to access recovery funds and keep your business moving forward.

