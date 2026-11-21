A very unfortunate farewell: Ollo closes abruptly after 11 years

By Barbara Burke · Sat Nov 21 2026

One of Malibu's longtime landmark restaurants, abruptly closes its doors, saddening and surprising patrons

Just hours before permanently closing, a very disheartened management team at Ollo announced the restaurant was closing immediately, effective November 20, posting the decision online just ninety minutes before closing the doors for the last time. Employees were informed of the decision two days before, according to the wait staff with whom The Malibu Times spoke on the day of the eatery’s last day of business. As The Malibu Times previously reported, the restaurant was listed for sale in July.

After serving Malibu for 11 years, the owners grievingly recounted that they just could not hold on and conduct business anymore. “Thank you and goodbye.” The owners posted online. “To our beautiful community, our friends, our families and to everyone who has made Ollo feel like home — this is the hardest message we have ever had to share.” Elaborating, they stated, “After so many wonderful years, we have made the heartbreaking decision to permanently close Ollo Malibu.”

The proprietors continued, characterizing the decision as “gut-wrenching, deeply emotional and incredibly difficult,” and noting that they had “searched for every possible way forward, held on for as long as they could and gave everything they had to keep the doors open.”

They sadly recounted that, “Through the years, we’ve shared countless meals, birthdays, celebrations, laughter and memories,” but noted closing is “the best decision we can make at this time.” They cited ever-increasing costs and the long-time challenges that Malibu, its residents and businesses have faced such as recent fires, a long-time closure of Pacific Coast Highway and the economy in general.” Profusely thanking all of the staff and noting they “are the heart and soul of the restaurant.”

Community reaction was swift and emotional, with regular patrons saying goodbye to staff and the owners. Longtime patron and local artist Eamon Harrington noted that Ollo was a Malibu institution, starting from when the restaurant had prior owners.

"I've been eating and drinking at Ollo with my family since the early 90s, when it was called Coogies," Harrington said. "This iconic room has likely served more meals to more Malibu families than any other restaurant in town, and for good reason. Not only did Ollo cater to families, it WAS family. Led by local owners, and buoyed by the best kitchen and wait staff around. To all my pals there, especially Luis Delfino, a long-time waiter, thank you."

Many Malibuites took to social media, bemoaning the venue’s closure and complimenting its longtime wait staff. “Luis is the best waiter in Malibu.” Anthony Jonikas posted, noting he is a wonderful person and friend and bemoaning, “After thirty years, he is out of a job.”

Harrington’s art was exhibited on Ollo’s walls at the time of closing. In addition to serving delicious food to the community, Ollo provided a venue for many local artists to exhibit over the years.

“One of my paintings hanging in the restaurant says, 'You Are A Beautiful Poem And None of You Rhymes.” He noted. “On some level, that sentiment sums up our current Malibu, with new restaurants and shops opening as our old favorites close. Olle was one of Malibu’s most beautiful poems.”