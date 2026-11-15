Olympian’s mother and fellow runners will honor his memory at Nov. 22 relay celebrating community and integrity in sports

Nearly a decade after Olympian David Torrence's death, friends, family, and Bay Area runners will celebrate his legacy at the Maurten 100 x 1 Mile on Nov. 22 at San Francisco State University. The event carries special significance for Torrence's mother, Bianca, president of the Malibu Association of Realtors. About a year after her son's death, she was going through his belongings when she discovered notes outlining a race concept he had envisioned.

Atop a notebook page, David had written, "This is a mile for your health," and below it described a race featuring 100 runners.

"He had it all jotted down, permits, crossroads, the atmosphere, and all that," Bianca said. "It was going to be a celebration for the running community."

David was in the ninth year of his professional running career and a year removed from representing Peru at the Rio Olympics when he died in August 2017 at age 31. Bianca, who described David as a passionate runner since high school, passed the note along to his friend Bolota Asmerom, a 2000 Olympian and running-apparel store owner.

Asmerom, who met David when he was a freshman runner at the University of California, Berkeley, said Torrence would have been a big part of the Maurten 100 x 1 Mile.

“David would have been all over this thing,” he said. "Him and I used to always come up with challenges and things we wanted to do. Right before he passed away, he told me he wanted to go to every state and run a sub-four-minute mile. He wanted to get a van or something and a crew and hit every state. I was like, 'Let's do it.'"

Asmerom and Shannon Rowbury, another of David's friends and a three-time Olympian, helped organize the Maurten 100 x 1 Mile. The event will feature 100 runners covering one-mile relay legs until 100 miles are completed. Training has already begun for the event, which is being held to promote Maurten, a sports nutrition company for endurance athletes. Runner and Maurten Marketplace Lead Hannah Ryan is the event’s creator and race director. The David Torrence Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit Bianca founded after David's death to support underprivileged runners, is the fiscal partner for the festival.

Asmerom remembers Torrence as an athlete overflowing with ideas. He connected with Bianca to also use the race as an opportunity to commemorate David.

“David, Shannon, and I — with our group here — put together cross-country meets in Golden Gate Park,” Asmerom said. “We got pretty good turnouts with high-level athletes. This is a way to keep David’s name in the picture. He is always in our memories, but it’s good to let our community know who he was and what he did.”

Bianca is excited for DTLF to partner with the 100 x 1 Mile.

“It is going to be one of a kind,” she said. “It’s very unique. It’s going to be a festival of the running community. It brings me so much joy. I feel like the universe conspires and David somehow talks into my ear. I open up and allow things to unfold. All of this is taking place because of him. It’s exciting for the running community.”

Torrence, who lived and trained in Malibu, was found at the bottom of the Center Court Condominiums in Scottsdale, Ariz., the morning of Aug. 28, 2017. He was in Arizona training for upcoming races.

During his nine years as a pro runner, Torrence won races in the mile and 800-, 1,000-, 1,500-, 3,000 and 5,000-meter events around the globe. He represented his mother’s home country in the Olympics, setting a Peruvian record in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 Olympics, establishing several other national marks. Torrence dreamed of founding a running program for youth in Peru and was also staunch voice against athletes using performance-enhancing drugs in track and field.

Bianca said DTLF advocates for clean sports and racing with integrity.

“We advocate for people not cheating,” she said. “We want raise awareness about that. We want to inspire youth. This aligns with the event.”

Asmerom recalled David speaking out often against PEDs.

“That was always his thing,” Asmerom said. “‘I’m going to run fast; I’m going to go to the Olympics; I might get my ass kicked, but I’m going to do it cleanly.’”

Last weekend, a group represented DTLF in the third annual Malibu Moves Running Festival at Zuma Beach. Bianca’s 9-year-old nephew placed first in his age group.

For several years after Torrence’s death, runners would meet on his birthday and complete the “David Torrence Downhill Mile” run from the International House at UC Berkeley to Berkeley High School, which was a jaunt Torrence would do at midnight when in the Bay Area.

“He could have turned that into a big race if he was still alive,” said Asmerom.

He said the 100 x 1 Mile is going to be an annual event that keeps David’s name alive.

“This is the start of something big,” Asmerom said. “We are going to make it bigger and better. It is great that David’s name is attached to it from the beginning. We can help the foundation. We can help our event. We can help our community. It’s a win-win.”

Bianca and some family members will be at the festival cheering on the runners.

“It is going to be a really exciting day,” she said. “I can feel David smiling already because of what will happen at the event.”

In the nine years since David’s death, his mother has learned how beloved he was in the running community.

“He inspires people,” Bianca said. “People still look up to him. They remember his kindness and enthusiasm — his contagious excitement and zest for life. I was lucky and blessed to have him as a son.”

Bianca wants to continue the work that David left undone.

“I had a dream in which I felt David told me he wanted to be the voice of clean sports — even from beyond,” she said. “I’m living my life with more purpose. It’s like all the pieces are coming together. This event is going to be epic.”