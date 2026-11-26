Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a structure fire in Malibu’s Big Rock area Wednesday evening, Nov. 25. Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded at about 6:48 p.m. and assisted fire crews as they worked to contain the blaze.

The sheriff’s station did not say whether anyone was injured or when firefighters brought the fire under control. The cause and extent of the damage remain unconfirmed. The Malibu Times will update this story as more information becomes available.