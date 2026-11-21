Jury selection set for Jan. 25 in Malibu crash that killed four Pepperdine students

By Judy Abel · Sat Nov 21 2026

After months of delays, a trial date was set for Fraser Bohm who faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of four Pepperdine University students in 2023. In a pretrial hearing Friday, Nov. 20, Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson set the date for jury selection in the trial to begin Jan. 25, 2027. At Friday’s hearing, Bohm appeared with his defense lawyer Alan Jackson who walked into the Van Nuys court using crutches and wearing an orthopedic boot. He apparently suffered an Achilles tendon injury recently while playing pickleball.

The celebrity defense attorney accused prosecutors of “trial by ambush” when he claimed the prosecution withheld evidence in the case. It’s been reported that a 10 to 12 lb. canister of nitrous oxide or “laughing gas” was found in Bohm’s car at the scene of the deadly crash on Pacific Coast Highway, October 17, 2023. That’s when prosecutors accuse Bohm of distracted driving and speeding as fast as 104 mph and then losing control of his BMW that careened into other cars on the shoulder that subsequently slammed into the four students.

Deslyn Williams, Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, and Niamh Rolston were all killed instantly that October evening on Pacific Coast Highway.

Jackson has questioned the canister’s chain of custody and whether it was on Bohm’s lap.

Bohm, now 25, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He’s been free on a $4 million dollar bond for the three years since the crash.

Another pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 18.

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Published on Nov. 19

Bohm evidence hearing set for Nov. 20 ahead of previously announced trial date

A hearing on disputed evidence in the murder case against Fraser Michael Bohm is scheduled for Nov. 20, as the prosecution and defense continue preparations for a trial in the deaths of four Pepperdine University students on Pacific Coast Highway.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson continued the proceedings to 9 a.m. at the Van Nuys Courthouse after a Nov. 4 hearing at which lead defense attorney Alan Jackson was absent because of a reported medical issue, according to the Pepperdine Graphic’s courtroom coverage. Associate defense attorney Jacqueline Sparagna appeared on behalf of the defense. Bohm also did not attend.

Bohm has pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the Oct. 17, 2023, crash that killed Pepperdine seniors Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21.

Prosecutors allege Bohm reached speeds of up to 104 mph in a 45 mph zone before losing control of his BMW and striking parked vehicles along the highway, killing the four women who were nearby.

The upcoming hearing is expected to address a nitrous oxide canister recovered from Bohm’s vehicle and other remaining evidence motions. Sparagna also told the court Nov. 4 that the defense had subpoenaed traffic safety company Blue Line Solutions, which requested additional time to respond, the Graphic reported.

The canister has become a significant point of dispute as the case approaches trial. Prosecutors have described a theory that the approximately 10- to 12-pound tank may have distracted Bohm while he was driving. They have said they are not pursuing a theory that he was driving under the influence of nitrous oxide.

Jackson raised concerns at a September hearing about the implications jurors might draw from the canister’s presence. The defense requested additional time to investigate the evidence.

As previously reported by The Malibu Times, Jackson sought to inspect the tank, examine its chain of custody, and analyze apparent bloodstains. He declined to answer a reporter’s question outside the courthouse Sept. 2 about why the canister was in Bohm’s vehicle. No newer direct public statement from Jackson was located for this report.

At an Oct. 1 hearing, the defense deferred discussion of the canister until a proceeding addressing its claim concerning compromised or destroyed evidence. That hearing also produced a ruling excluding three prosecution studies concerning the likelihood of pedestrians surviving high-speed collisions. Rubinson agreed the studies could confuse jurors by focusing on survival after a pedestrian is struck rather than the risk associated with the driving itself, according to the Graphic.

The broader dispute centers on whether prosecutors can establish the implied malice necessary to support the murder charges. The prosecution maintains Bohm understood the potentially deadly consequences of driving at extreme speeds on PCH. Jackson has argued that excessive speed alone does not establish implied malice and that the case is overcharged. Previous defense efforts to dismiss the murder counts have been denied. Those decisions allowed the charges to proceed toward trial; they did not determine guilt.

Rubinson previously moved the trial from Sept. 8 to Dec. 1 following discussions about Jackson’s scheduling conflicts and the defense’s request for more time to address the canister evidence. Dec. 1 remains the most recently reported trial date, although its current status could not be independently confirmed through a court docket as of Nov. 17.