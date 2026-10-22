Kelly Wayne Higgins, age 73, a long-time resident of Malibu, passed away peacefully at home on October 4th, 2026. Born April 15th, 1953, in Portland, Oregon, to Beverly Higgins and Bob Amsberry, Kelly grew up with a deep love for automobiles, boats, and anything else with a motor.

Kelly made a name for himself in the 1980’s building limousines with his company Kelly Coachworks. He went on to build a meaningful career owning and operating Malibu Auto Service in Cross Creek for over 25 years. He was an absolute community fixture, and locals knew they could always spot him driving around town in his iconic white Ford truck. Kelly was far more than the local mechanic; he was a mentor, confidant, and a "second dad" to many. He welcomed everyone who brought their car to his shop like family, always ready to swap stories over an open hood. Known as an approachable, charismatic jokester with a happy-go-lucky spirit, Kelly was a brilliant "MacGyver" who could fix anything, a talented drummer, and a great chef. He was a guy's guy who was equally sensitive, deeply protective, and incredibly generous.

As a captain at heart, he spent weekends taking family and friends on his boat across various Malibu locales and to his absolute favorite spot, Catalina Island, where his jovial, cool energy made him the life of the party. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter, fierce dependability, and deep friendship in the town he loved so much.