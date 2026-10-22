Ed Stalcup was born in Goree, Texas on April 12, 1931. He was attending Texas Tech University when the Korean War started and he signed up for the Navy. After four years in the service, he entered UCLA as a history major. He spent 35 years teaching history and geography at Mark Twain Middle School in Venice.

On his first trip to Europe, he met an English girl named Ann in Greece. She was also a teacher and an avid traveler. At the time she was teaching in England and after completing the semester, they married in Santa Monica in December, 1963. After a fifteen-month sabbatical spent camping in Europe, during school vacations they spent the next sixty years exploring the world, visiting more than 180 countries on all seven continents.

They spent a lot of time in Ann’s home town in the west of England and also in Texas visiting family. Ann, having taught In England, Canada, and in the U.S. was also a writer of travel articles and children’s books. After retirement, Ed began painting and was for many years an officer in the Malibu Art Association.