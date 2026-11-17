Inside Diane Keaton’s Final Home Renovation, Perched Above Laguna’s Table Rock Beach

By Sponsored by LuXre Realty · Tue Nov 17 2026

The oceanfront residence, now for sale, has been kept much as the actress and designer left it

Some houses are remembered for their address. This one, an oceanfront residence set above Table Rock Beach in Laguna Beach, carries something rarer: it was the final home renovation project of Diane Keaton.

Keaton was known to film audiences as an Academy Award–winning actress, but those close to the design world knew her as something more — a dedicated student of architecture and interiors who spent decades buying, reimagining and restoring houses with a clear and personal point of view. Her Laguna Beach project would be the last of them.

The current owners bought the home directly from Keaton four years ago. Because they spend only a week or two at the property each year, they made a deliberate choice: rather than redecorate, they left her design decisions in place. The result is a home that still reads as hers — her eye for proportion, her pairing of classic materials with graphic contrast, and her instinct for letting the coastline do the talking.

A coastal home with a point of view

The residence offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms across approximately 2,700 square feet. Inside, white-painted beamed ceilings and broad windows keep the rooms bright, and many frame direct views of the surf breaking on the rocks below.

The kitchen centers on a waterfall-edge island with seating for three, a professional Wolf range, and a pair of oversized black-and-cream enamel pendants — the kind of bold, deliberate fixture choice that recurs throughout the house. Steps away, the living area opens toward the water behind a glass railing.

Elsewhere, the home shows a sense of play. A family room pairs a black brick feature wall with surfboard art, and a lofted nook above it is reached by a ladder and finished with a white picket-fence railing. In the primary bedroom, a trio of plaid drum pendants hangs over the bed beside a wide window filled with bougainvillea.

Table Rock Beach

Table Rock Beach is among Laguna’s most distinctive stretches of shoreline: a small, sheltered cove framed by sandstone bluffs and rock formations. The home’s setting above it offers privacy, sweeping Pacific views and the rare feeling of being both in town and apart from it.

“Some properties are memorable because of where they are,” said co-listing agent Brooke Wainwright of LuXre Realty. “This one is memorable because of where it is, what it offers, and the remarkable woman whose vision remains woven into its character.”

For the next owner, the home offers more than a celebrity connection. It is a chance to live inside the finished work of a woman whose creative influence reached well beyond the screen — and to experience the house much as she envisioned it.

This is sponsored content provided by LuXre Realty. It was not produced by The Malibu Times newsroom.

Listing information

31595 Table Rock Dr., Laguna Beach

4 bedrooms · 3 bathrooms · approx. 2,700 sq. ft.

Contact: David Koffs, LuXre Realty

Phone: (949) 212-0061

Email: touchdown@cox.net

Co-listing agent: Brooke Wainwright, LuXre Realty

View the full MLS listing