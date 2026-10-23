Ryan Dorn (1966-2026)

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 23 2026

Ryan Dorn: Most Beloved Man In Malibu

Ryan Dorn, 60, of Trancas Canyon area of Malibu, passed away on October 8th at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital in Westwood, California, from uruothelial cancer. Ryan was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, the only child of Gayle and Ronald Gell. After the divorce of his parents at age 15, Ryan got adopted into the Dorn Family, Joel & Florence Dorn and three brothers, David, Michael and Adam. In his new family he was adored and appreciated. His new father, highly successful record producer Joe Dorn, taught Ryan how to become a recording engineer. Ryan worked with Baby Face, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Donny Osmond, Roberta Flack, Motorhead, Ugly Kid Joe & Joe Perry, and others.

He owned a record company, Unison Music, with his dear friend Bruce Witkin, and they proudly produced many successful records for The White Buffalo.

Ryan loved to surf and became a pilot. He loved music, traveling, birds, everything about cars, had a great sense of humor and was overall an incredibly joyous person. He adored and is survived by his wife Beth Harnick Dorn, and all four children, Ashley (35), Heather (33), Vaughn (25) & Melody (19), and his grandson Milo (2).

To know Ryan was to love him. People around Malibu loved him for his joyous personality, incredible smile and his fearless spirit, as he surfed Malibu’s waves. He is adored in the music industry for having incredible auditory skills, and being gentle, kind and patient. He was always fun to be around and whistled songs all the time.

Ryan was a very tall man, 6’6” and had a very large and sweet presence in life. He will be sorely missed. There will be a 'Paddle Out’ service for him on the beach in Malibu when weather and tides permit, organized by his friend Michael Maguire, for his family, friends and fellow surfing brothers.