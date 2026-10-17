Daniel Howard Stark (1933-2026)

By The Malibu Times · Sat Oct 17 2026

Daniel Howard Stark, a native Californian, was born October 10, 1933, at Hollywood Hospital in Los Angeles. He grew up in North Hollywood, where his family built a home that survived the devastating flood of 1938. Dan graduated from North Hollywood High School in 1951, where he played basketball and tennis and participated in American Legion Boys State and the YMCA Model Youth Legislature. He continued his education at Occidental College, earning a B.A. in Social Science in 1955. Following graduation, Dan attended Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Naval Reserve. He began his naval career as an ordnance and weapons officer with Carrier Air Wing Eleven and served with fighter and control squadrons at the Naval Air Station Miramar. His service took him to sea on two Far East deployments aboard the aircraft carriers USS Essex and USS Shangri-La.

Dan’s commitment to the Navy extended well beyond his active-duty years. He continued serving in the Naval Reserve, ultimately retiring with the rank of Commander after 23 years of military service.

His connection to military history remained important to him throughout his life. For many years, Dan owned, drove, and meticulously cared for a completely stock 1943 Willys Jeep. He eventually donated the Jeep to the Palm Springs Air Museum, where it could be preserved and enjoyed by future generations, a fitting legacy from a man whose own life had been shaped by military service.

Service also defined Dan’s civilian career. After working for Baxter International, including as its Far East Area Manager, he began a 32-year career with the Los Angeles Unified School District. He served as a teacher, vocational counselor, industrial coordinator, and vice principal in occupational and community adult education. He also taught through UCLA Extension.

Dan had a lifelong love of music. At Occidental, he sang for four years with the Oxy Glee Club under Howard Swan, was a member of Kappa Sigma, and competed on three championship intercollegiate tennis teams. In later years, he continued singing barbershop harmony and enjoyed sailing, catamaran racing, and model building.

Above all, Dan cherished his family. His wife of 42 years and his children and grandchildren brought him enormous joy. His was a long and richly lived life, defined by family, 23 years of service to the United States Navy, decades devoted to education, a love of music, and an enduring curiosity about the world around him. He resided in Malibu, California for 50 years and was an active part of the Malibu community all these years. He will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace Commander.