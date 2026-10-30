Community development director recognized for guiding fire recovery, supporting residents and leading city staff through ongoing challenges

The Malibu City Council honored Community Development Director Yolanda Bundy for seven years of service Monday, Oct. 26, recognizing her leadership through wildfire recovery, coastal emergencies, and the daily work of helping residents rebuild their lives. Mayor Bruce Silverstein read the recognition and presented Bundy with a city tile, joined by Councilmembers Marianne Riggins, Haylynn Conrad, and Doug Stewart.

“Anyone who knows Yolanda knows one thing is for certain,” Silverstein said. “There is no one who works harder or is more dedicated to serving our community.”

Bundy joined Malibu in October 2019 as environmental sustainability director and building official, arriving as residents were working to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire. Seven years later, that recovery continues alongside rebuilding efforts following the Franklin and Palisades fires.

Silverstein credited Bundy with working directly with residents, attending community meetings and seeking solutions to some of Malibu’s most difficult recovery challenges.

“She showed up day after day, determined to help residents navigate the rebuilding process and return to their homes,” he said. “Her determination, compassion, and tireless work ethic have defined her service to Malibu.”

The recognition also highlighted Bundy’s work beyond wildfire recovery, including the city’s response to coastal erosion along Pacific Coast Highway. According to the presentation, she personally helped assess more than 300 beachfront properties and developed partnerships with local, regional, and state agencies involved in disaster preparedness and recovery.

Bundy also led the June 2025 consolidation of the Environmental Sustainability and Planning departments into the Community Development Department. Silverstein cited her efforts to streamline and digitize permitting, expand serviceto residents, and support the professional growth of her staff.

The presentation noted honors associated with her work and department, including the 2023 California Building Officials Building Department of the Year Award, the 2024 California Water Environment Association Supervisor of the Year Award, the 2025 American Planning Association Resilience and Sustainability Award and the 2025 International Code Council Code Official of the Year Award.

But the evening’s remarks repeatedly returned to Bundy’s personal connection with the people she serves.

“For Yolanda, this has never been just a job,” Silverstein said. “She takes on their challenges personally, celebrates their successes, and never loses sight of the people behind every project or permit.”

Adding his own observations after the formal recognition, Silverstein acknowledged the frustration of residents still navigating rebuilding, including those who lost homes in the Woolsey Fire.

“We’d be further behind if it weren’t for Yolanda,” he said.

In accepting the recognition, Bundy reflected on the relationships she has built with families and business owners at City Hall, during site visits, at community meetings and on properties where homes once stood.

“They have shared their lives with me,” Bundy said.

Residents have told her about raising children in their homes, their health challenges, their successes and their hopes for the future. Business owners have shared the work and dreams behind the businesses they are trying to open or rebuild.

“You all have trusted in me,” she said, thanking residents for their patience, kindness, honesty, and strength.

Bundy described a department whose responsibilities can shift throughout a single day, from helping a family with a minor remodel to assisting a small business, supporting fire survivors, preparing for winter storms or working with partner agencies to protect PCH.

She said listening remains central to that work and emphasized the importance of making people who enter City Hall feel welcome and cared for.

Bundy also thanked her staff, acknowledging their expertise, dedication, and willingness to keep taking on additional work.

“You are the reason why this work succeeds,” she said. “I am so proud of you and everything that you do for the city.”

She extended her appreciation to the city manager, council and her husband, recalling his support when she first applied for the Malibu position.

After seven years of long hours, late nights, weekend work and calls on the drive home, Bundy said she remains grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“I’m here to serve you as much as I can,” she said.