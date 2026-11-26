Happy Thanksgiving, Malibu!

By The Malibu Times · Thu Nov 26 2026

This Thanksgiving, we’re grateful for the people who make Malibu home. Thank you to the neighbors who check in on each other, the volunteers who give their time, and the local businesses that keep showing up for this community. And thank you to everyone who reads The Malibu Times, calls us with a story, or stops to tell us what’s happening down the road. So many of the stories we get to tell begin with a conversation like that. We’re grateful you trust us with them.

Wherever you’re spending the holiday, we hope there’s something good on your plate and someone you love to share it with.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The Malibu Times.