Tickets for ‘These Shining Lives’ available

A century ago, four women working in an Illinois watch factory unknowingly exposed themselves to a deadly radioactive substance in the name of productivity. Their fight for justice would help change workplace safety laws and leave a lasting legacy. Now, Malibu High School theater students are bringing their story to life in “These Shining Lives,” a historical drama about friendship, courage, and the determination to hold powerful companies accountable.

Written by Melanie Marnich, the play follows four women employed by the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, during the 1920s and 1930s. Their job was to paint watch and clock faces with luminescent radium paint so the numbers would glow in the dark.

Encouraged to work quickly and precisely, the women were instructed to use their mouths to sharpen their paintbrushes between strokes. Unbeknownst to them, they were ingesting radioactive material. As their health deteriorated, they began to understand the devastating consequences of their work and challenged the company responsible.

Although the story addresses serious illness and corporate negligence, its central message is one of hope, according to Brigette Leonard, Malibu High School's theater director.

“The story is heavy because it's dealing with a serious matter,” Leonard said. But rather than remain silent, the women “don't give up” and launch a legal battle that helps bring about changes in workplace safety. “It's an incredibly uplifting, inspirational play in a very dark reality,” she said.

Leonard, who has been involved in Malibu’s public school theater for more than 25 years and is in her fourth year as the high school theater director, discovered the play during a Broadway theater teachers' workshop in New York last summer. She was already familiar with “Radium Girls,” another play about the same historical events, but wanted a production with a smaller ensemble and a stronger emphasis on the women's relationships with one another.

After reading “These Shining Lives,” she immediately fell in love with it. What distinguishes Marnich's play, she said, is its focus on the women's camaraderie and solidarity as they confront grief, illness, and their hunger for justice.

The production features nine cast members and four crew members. Students have spent eight weeks preparing, rehearsing approximately two hours a day, four days a week, from their initial script readings through the final performance.

For 16-year-old Pixie Jones, a Malibu High School junior who plays the lead character, Catherine Donohue, the experience has offered an opportunity to explore a character whose strength is balanced by compassion and a deep commitment to her family.

Jones, who has participated in theater since sixth grade, estimates that “These Shining Lives” is her ninth production. She has performed in every high school show since freshman year.

What she admires most about Catherine is her willingness to speak out while remaining loving and devoted to those around her. As the women discover the consequences of their exposure to radium, their friendships become increasingly important, helping them find the resolve to challenge the company and seek accountability.

The play "These Shining Lives" follows four women employed by the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, during the 1920s and 1930s who were sticken with radiation poisoning while doing their jobs. Contributed graphic

“She knows what she values,” Jones said. “She's very kind and bold in the sense that she's not going to let what's happening to the girls stay quiet.”

Jones said the play handles its difficult subject matter in a thoughtful way, balancing the women's suffering and their determination to protect future generations.

For Leonard, watching that connection develop among her students has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the production.

The students have also researched the historical women, studying photographs and learning about their illnesses to better understand the real people they are portraying.

“They've really taken on the role and responsibility of presenting these women as real people and heroes in the workplace,” she said.

Jones said the experience has reinforced her desire to remain involved in theater beyond high school. She hopes to pursue opportunities to act or sing in college.

For audiences, Leonard hopes the production offers both an engaging theatrical experience and a reminder of the importance of putting human well-being ahead of corporate interests.

“I love the fact that it actually focuses on health versus profit,” she said.

Jones encouraged the community to attend, praising the writing and the dedication of the students bringing the story to the stage.

“We put a lot of heart into it,” she said.

“These Shining Lives” will be performed Nov. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at MalibuHs.booktix.com.