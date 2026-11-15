Taken, Wednesday, October 21, at 8:05 a.m. from Point Dume Nature Preserve, just before the rain arrived. The sun broke through layers of cloud and poured a path of gold across a calm Pacific. As a Malibu artist, I chase this light every day; for one quiet moment, the ocean held it still.

Photograph by Innessa R. (ArtiR), Malibu artist

Camera: iPhone 13 Pro — For your chance to be featured email us at editorial@malibutimes.com