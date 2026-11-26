Rangers recovered evidence from a park trail and turned the cat’s remains over to Los Angeles County animal care officials for examination.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for an incident in which a domestic cat was found dismembered on a trail at Malibu Bluffs Park. The agency said it was notified of the incident on Nov. 18. Rangers and staff who responded found the cat’s remains alongside candles and other imagery, consistent with what park visitors had described. Rangers examined the scene and collected evidence. The remains were transferred to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control for examination.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MRCA Special Investigations Unit at (310) 858-7272, ext. 113, or email parkwatch@mrca.ca.gov and reference case MRCA2611INV2.

The MRCA Governing Board must approve any reward payment after law enforcement verifies that the information directly led to an arrest and conviction. If more than one person provides qualifying information, the board may divide the reward based on each tip’s contribution. MRCA employees, officers and their immediate family members are ineligible.

The reward offer expires Jan. 31, 2027. Claims must be submitted in writing by that date.