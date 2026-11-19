The fate of Palisades Fire arson suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht is now in the hands of a jury. Today marks the second full day of deliberations in the case. The trial is now approaching its conclusion after two weeks of testimony that was halted briefly Monday over an argument between prosecutors and defense attorneys over what the prosecution called nondisclosure of discovery by the defense team concerning testimony from a defense expert witness on the origin of the fire. Closing arguments were delivered on Tuesday when the trial resumed and then handed to the jury. Rinderknecht’s first trial ended in a hung jury that voted 10 to 2 in favor of his acquittal. Judge Anne Hwang declared a mistrial last June. Rinderknecht’s retrial started November 2 in Hwang’s Los Angeles courtroom once again.

Prosecutors changed their strategy in the retrial dropping the charges from three to two and narrowing their theory on whether Rinderknecht deliberately started the Lachman Fire Jan 1, 2025 using a lighter and whether that blaze later developed into the catastrophic Palisades Fire. The defense has challenged the investigation, claiming prosecutors decided Rinderknecht was responsible before conducting lighter tests. The defense has also emhpasized the absence of eyewitnesses or video showing him starting the fire. They have also suggested that fireworks could have been the cause. Prosecutors say they have plenty of cell phone location data pinning Rinderknecht to the area where the Lachman Fire started and say he used a lighter to do it.

There are six men and six women on the jury. Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody.

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Arson trial of Palisades Fire suspect temporarily halted

Allegations of presenting previously undisclosed evidence led to the temporary halt in the federal retrial of the arson suspect in the Palisades Fire case.

The latest development came Monday, Nov. 16, when U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang put the trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht on hold in Los Angeles while reviewing allegations that Rinderknecht’s defense team failed to properly disclose evidence and expert testimony to federal prosecutors. The proceedings were expected to resume Tuesday, Nov. 17, as The Malibu Times was going to press, following a hearing to resolve the dispute.

Rinderknecht, 31, the man accused of igniting the small brush fire that ultimately became the catastrophic January 2025 Palisades Fire, is facing a federal retrial after his first trial on arson charges ended last June in a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. The jury was split 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

Monday’s courtroom proceedings were halted due to a disagreement over expert witness testimony that escalated last week.

Prosecutors accused the defense of withholding documents, expert reports, and other materials involving a former U.S. Forest Service fire investigator, Thomas Guzman, who had testified in both trials. According to NBC Los Angeles, Judge Hwang directed a federal agent to follow the witness to a hotel room Friday and obtain copies of materials in his possession.

Prosecutors subsequently asked the judge to strike Guzman’s testimony and prevent another defense expert who had discussed the case with him from testifying.

Steve Haney, Rinderknecht’s defense attorney, denied wrongdoing, arguing that his expert had little additional information that needed to be disclosed.

During Monday’s hearing, Hwang also considered whether Guzman should be appointed a federal public defender if prosecutors pursue potential perjury allegations. The judge expressed concern that such a move could further delay the trial and potentially affect Rinderknecht’s constitutional right to a fair defense. After reviewing some of the recovered materials privately, the judge ordered the attorneys back Tuesday morning, with jurors also expected to return.

Another development in the retrial involves a property belonging to former NBA star Chris Bosh. The defense is seeking to introduce testimony from Michael T. Cole, a retired Cal Fire investigator who previously worked in the agency’s arson unit. According to defense court filings, Cole believes he observed physical evidence suggesting fireworks had been launched from a driveway and patio area at a residence near where investigators believe the initial Lachman Fire began.

The property has been identified in reporting as belonging to Bosh, a two-time NBA champion who previously played for the Miami Heat.

The defense argues the proposed testimony could bolster its argument that fireworks, rather than an intentionally ignited brush fire, may have been responsible for the initial blaze.

Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, quickly issued a statement denying any involvement in the fire. They said their family was in Austin, Texas, on New Year’s Eve 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025 and that, to their knowledge, their Pacific Palisades property was unoccupied and was not being rented or used by guests. The couple also said they had provided authorities with security footage and relevant information. Neither Bosh nor his wife has been accused of wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutors are fighting the defense’s attempt to introduce Cole’s testimony. They argue that he lacks the necessary qualifications to identify fireworks-related burn marks and that his opinion is based on just six aerial photographs taken by a drone approximately a month after the fire began. Prosecutors also contend the defense did not properly disclose the witness and his findings before attempting to introduce the testimony.

Rinderknecht’s retrial began Nov. 2 with jury selection, followed by opening statements and witness testimony Nov. 4.

The prosecution’s case centers on the allegation that Rinderknecht, then working as a ride-share driver, deliberately used a lighter to ignite vegetation near a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Prosecutors have presented cellphone location information, surveillance footage, 911 calls, and fire-science evidence to support their theory. They contend Rinderknecht was near the Hidden Buddha clearing when the fire began and subsequently made numerous calls to emergency services. Prosecutors have questioned whether some of those calls were intended to establish an alibi.

The defense maintains there is no direct evidence showing Rinderknecht started the fire. Haney has pointed to potential fireworks, gaps in surveillance footage, and questions about the investigation. He also presented video of experiments involving a barbecue lighter and similar dry vegetation. The defense argues that the lighter did not reliably ignite the material under comparable conditions.

The prosecution, however, has cited additional laboratory testing to support its contention that a lighter could have started the blaze.

A revised indictment also represents a significant change from the first trial. Prosecutors dropped a third charge involving the burning of timber and narrowed one count to focus specifically on the initial Lachman Fire. The second charge continues to allege responsibility for the immense destruction associated with the Palisades Fire.

The fire killed 12 people, burned approximately 23,400 acres, and destroyed thousands of structures across Pacific Palisades, the Santa Monica Mountains, and Malibu, with thousands of residents displaced, generating billions of dollars in property damage and insurance claims. Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.