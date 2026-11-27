The Waves beat Bethesda by 73 points, then topped their own record with a 140–54 win over West Coast Baptist at Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine Waves senior forward Anthony Robinson looked as if he had fallen from the ceiling when he caught a lob and slammed it home midway through the second half of the Waves’ Nov. 7 game against the visiting Bethesda Lion Angels at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu. The 6-foot-7 Atlanta native jumped just as high when he threw down another dunk over a defender seconds later, increasing Pepperdine’s lead to 76-26 with 11:25 left in the contest.

Robinson said his athleticism, particularly his ability to finish around the rim and play aggressively, is his biggest strength.

“I love it,” said Robinson, who finished the game with 14 points and seven rebounds. “It’s my favorite part of the game.”

Despite a sluggish start in the game, Pepperdine enjoyed a banner day filled with dunks, 3-pointers, and pressure defense, overwhelming Bethesda, a small private Christian school in Anaheim, 116-43.

Robinson said the victory in front of a home crowd felt good.

“We want to keep adding to the win category,” he said. “On to the next.”

The 73-point win was the largest victory margin in Pepperdine history, until the Waves defeated West Coast Baptist by 86 points, 140-54 on Nov. 20 at home.

Pepperdine’s first-year head coach Griff Aldrich said after Pepperdine’s first blowout win of the month that the Waves are trying to build a team identity on offense and defense.

“These games can be hard because the talent differential was so significant, but the guys responded well after a sluggish start, so I was proud,” he said.

Junior forward Petar Majstorovic, who paced Pepperdine with 18 points against Bethesda, said defensive improvement was one of the squad’s priorities.

“It was an opportunity for us to work on some stuff we had to improve on,” he said.

Freshman wing Alex Constanza posted 15 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate student forward Youri Fritz scored 14 points and freshman forward Oliver Kanden, graduate student guard David Mager, and senior guard Jahari Williamson scored 10 each.

Mager and freshman guard Oren Sahar each recorded four assists, and seven of their teammates had at least two.

Majstorovic said sharing the basketball on offense was key to the win.

“There is still a long way to go, but this is a team where I feel comfortable with the way we move the ball,” he said. “We are already at a point where I’m happy with the way we play, but we can still take a lot of steps.”

On defense, Williamson was a ballhawk with four steals.

Mager scored a career-high 27 points against West Coast Baptist, while sophomore guard Anto Balian scored 22 and dished out 13 assists. Constanza finished with 20 points, Faruk Biberovic had 11 in his first game, and freshman guard Oren Sahar had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists. Sophomore guard Colin Chou and graduate student forward Ethan Meuser also scored 10 points each.

The loss to the Waves was Bethesda’s second of three blowout losses by a combined 239 points in two days. West Coast Baptist lost the first three games of its season 406-176.

Junior guard Evan Haywood and graduate student guard Will McClendon knocked down 3-pointers early as Pepperdine built a 15-2 advantage over Bethesda in the first half. The Waves missed a string of 3-pointers, but their lead still ballooned to 28-18 after Williamson connected from deep.

The Waves went on a 23-3 run as the Lion Angels failed to score a bucket in the final 9:53 of the half, resulting in Pepperdine’s 48-18 halftime lead.

Despite the big lead, Aldrich wasn’t pleased with the Waves’ energy at tipoff.

“One of the things we always want to be is the aggressor, dictating to the other team, and I just thought we were out there playing," he said. "We are going to play 29 other regular-season games, and if we do it like that, it’s not going to work out well. We have to be a team that establishes a culture and an identity of being gritty, being tough.”

Pepperdine stepped on the court with more energy after halftime.

McClendon drove down the lane for a slam, scoring the second half’s first points. Pepperdine’s lead climbed to 52 points before Robinson’s back-to-back slams.

After a Williamson 3-pointer and nifty layup by Constanza, Pepperdine led 81-27.

The lead ticked up to 109-41. After Chou made a free throw, Balian grabbed a defensive rebound before making a 3-pointer, putting all 13 Waves who played in the scoring column.

Pepperdine’s final points were a layup by Sahar and then a free throw.

Pepperdine’s season began with an 86-85 loss to Cornell. Their first win of the season was a 106-66 victory over La Sierra.

Aldrich said getting his first win as Pepperdine’s coach was exciting.

“The guys really enjoyed playing in front of home fans, and they competed well that game from start to finish,” he said.

Pepperdine lost 85-77 to Sam Houston after beating Bethesda. The team then lost 88-80 to UC Santa Barbara before downing West Coast Baptist. The Waves had a 3-3 record heading into their game against UNC Greensboro on Monday. They played CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Waves face Lehigh in Thousand Oaks.

Pepperdine finished last season with a 9-23 record, prompting the school to replace head coach Ed Schilling with Aldrich.

Apart from Mager and Balian, Aldrich brought in 13 new players to the squad. He said the players enjoy being together, but the number of newcomers has made establishing a consistent team culture a challenge.

“You don’t have shared experiences,” Aldrich explained. “There is no ‘This is the way. This is the way we do it.’ With so many new guys, you have to establish it.”

Majstorovic previously played at Syracuse and Long Beach State. He transferred because Pepperdine associate head coach Dan Engelstad coached him at Syracuse, and Majstorovic trusts the fast-paced, ball-sharing offensive vision Aldrich has for the team.

“Those two guys want to create a team that plays the way I really like,” Majstorovic added. “They want to rebuild the program and make something amazing. I want to be part of that.”

Aldrich said Pepperdine will probably be a team that “scores by committee” this season.

“There won’t be one guy scoring 25 a game,” he said.

Defensively, with McClendon bouncing back from injury and freshman guard Dontea Russo-Nance, who played three seasons of pro basketball in Australia, joining the team, Aldrich expects Pepperdine to put more pressure on opposing ball handlers.

“Our guard depth will be more significant so we can use that to our advantage,” he added. “We want the other team to be like, ‘Win or lose, those dudes battled. We aren’t looking forward to playing them again.’”

Robinson, who previously played at Virginia and Xavier, said Pepperdine is building chemistry and aims to reach the high standards Aldrich set.

“We know who the leaders are on the team, and the guys are pretty consistent in showing up every day,” he said. “Things are starting to come together.”