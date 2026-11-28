The strongest aftershock recorded so far followed Saturday morning’s magnitude 5.0 earthquake by just over two hours.

A magnitude 4.5 aftershock struck off Manhattan Beach at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, the strongest in a series of tremors following the magnitude 5.0 earthquake that shook parts of Southern California earlier that morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the aftershock’s epicenter about 4 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach. A magnitude 3.4 tremor followed at 11:43 a.m. The USGS also recorded a magnitude 3.8 aftershock shortly after 11 a.m.

After the 9:30 a.m. mainshock, the Los Angeles Fire Department surveyed the city for damage and resumed normal operations at 10:40 a.m. The department reported no significant infrastructure damage or injuries in the city of Los Angeles during that survey, which concluded before the 4.5 aftershock.

Residents who felt the 11:41 a.m. shaking can submit a “Did You Feel It?” report to the USGS.

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The USGS recorded several smaller aftershocks Saturday morning. Manhattan Beach officials reported no tsunami threat.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, sending shaking across parts of Southern California. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the epicenter about 4 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles. The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 4.7. The USGS revised it to 5.0 after review and recorded several smaller aftershocks within minutes, including a magnitude 3.0 quake off Hermosa Beach.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response, sending crews from all 106 neighborhood fire stations to check critical infrastructure and survey their districts. The department reported no immediate injuries or structural damage within the city of Los Angeles. The City of Manhattan Beach said there was no tsunami threat and urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

Malibu residents who felt the shaking can submit a “Did You Feel It?” report to the USGS.

The Malibu Times will update this story as more information becomes available.