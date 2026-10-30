City Manager updates council on Westward Beach Road, Latigo Shore Drive, and Malibu Creek flooding concerns

With another round of high tides and rain in the forecast, Malibu officials are moving forward with emergency coastal repairs, road stabilization and flood-prevention efforts as the city prepares for what could be a challenging El Niño winter. During the Monday, Oct. 26, City Council meeting, City Manager Joe Irvin reported that emergency stabilization work atWestward Beach Road is substantially complete, while additional projects are moving forward at Latigo Shore Drive and Serra Retreat. State Parks officials also provided updates on repairs to Malibu Pier and efforts to protect Adamson House and Malibu Lagoon.

The updates come as Malibu continues responding to repeated coastal erosion, storm damage, and the lingering impacts of the January 2025 Palisades Fire, which left portions of the coastline and surrounding hillsides more vulnerable to flooding and erosion.

"With high tides and some rain expected this week, and heavier rain in the near future, the city's continuing infrastructure work and storm preparations to help protect access and reduce flooding and erosion risk areas," Irvin told the council.

Westward Beach Road repairs substantially complete

One of the most immediate concerns has been Westward Beach Road near Birdview Avenue, where high surf and erosion undermined portions of the roadway and damaged county water infrastructure earlier this month.

Irvin reported that the city and Los Angeles County substantially completed their shared emergency stabilization project on Oct. 23, with only minor items remaining.

"The city and county substantially completed their shared work on Oct. 23," Irvin said. "Minor items are remaining on that scope of work."

He added that the county contractor had also performed protective work beyond the original construction area, where additional erosion recently occurred.

The project involved placing large rocks along the shoreline to protect the road, utilities, and access to Point Dume Beach.

The initial project was estimated at $766,025, with Malibu responsible for 70 percent, or $536,217.50, and Los Angeles County responsible for the remaining $229,807.50.

Emergency repairs planned for Latigo Shore Drive

Irvin also reported progress on emergency repairs to Latigo Shore Drive, where a landslide has threatened access to 22 homes.

The road is privately owned, and Los Angeles County Counsel has confirmed that property owners are responsible for funding the repairs.

However, the city is coordinating with the county and property owners to help move the project forward.

"This road is a private road with access to 22 homes," Irvin said. "Preserving safe access for residents and emergency vehicles is a top priority."

According to Irvin, a contractor has been secured, and engineers are assessing the site and developing a repair plan. The county will provide the necessary right-of-entry authorization for the work.

The city has not announced a construction start date or estimated repair cost.

Serra Retreat flood protection moves forward

At Serra Retreat, where residents have raised concerns about flooding and sediment buildup in Malibu Creek, Irvin reported that federal and state agencies have confirmed that proposed emergency sediment and vegetation removal work may proceed.

Property owners are in the process of selecting an engineering firm, with plans anticipated approximately two weeks after that selection.

Irvin said the city intends to expedite its technical review and issue emergency permits to support the work.

The effort is separate from the long-term Rindge Dam removal project, which has been the subject of ongoing discussions about sediment management and the future of Malibu Creek.

During the meeting, State Parks Superintendent Richard Fink said his department is also evaluating whether vegetation removal could be performed downstream from Serra Retreat on state park property.

Fink emphasized that State Parks is not a flood-control agency and that any work it undertakes must be consistent with its natural-resource management responsibilities.

"We don't have the information or the studies at this time to support that type of work," Fink said when asked about moving sediment within the state park portion of the creek.

He explained that removing or relocating sediment without hydrological studies could potentially change how water moves through the area, with uncertain consequences for nearby properties.

State Parks is instead evaluating the possible removal of invasive vegetation and other plant material that could contribute to wildfire hazards while potentially offering additional benefits to the surrounding community.

Fink said the department would continue coordinating with residents and city officials as the evaluation moves forward.

Malibu Pier repairs underway, completion expected in January

State Parks also provided an update on the $2.125 million emergency repair project at Malibu Pier, where work is moving forward under the governor's Sept. 21 El Niño emergency proclamation.

Fink told the council that the state completed its repair designs over the summer and was preparing to solicit contractors when the emergency proclamation allowed the department to expedite the process.

By Sept. 28, State Parks was positioned to award a single emergency contract, which has since been signed.

The contractor began mobilizing at the pier Oct. 2, and structural materials, including pilings, were expected to begin arriving this week.

"It's expected to take approximately three months to complete the repairs," Fink said, adding that weather and unforeseen conditions could affect the schedule.

The current target is completion by the end of January 2027.

Fink said crews will work from the landward side of the pier toward the ocean, strengthening the structure as repairs progress.

"As the pier is being repaired, it actually gets stronger with each repair that's made," he said.

Construction materials and equipment are being staged in a fenced section of the pier parking lot, temporarily reducing available public parking.

State Parks does not anticipate major closures of the pier or its businesses during construction, although some temporary interruptions may be necessary when heavy equipment is delivered or moved.

Fink said crews will attempt to schedule major equipment movements during morning hours to minimize disruptions to businesses.

Once the structural repairs are complete and the end of the pier is deemed safe, the facilities at the ocean-facing end are expected to be able to reopen.

Emergency protections planned for Adamson House

State Parks is also preparing Adamson House, one of Malibu's most significant historic landmarks, for potential flooding and severe winter weather.

Fink said the department has spent the past year organizing the home's historic collections into containers that can be quickly removed in an emergency.

The work was supported in part by grants previously provided by the City of Malibu.

Crews have also conducted a roof leak investigation and are working to seal openings that could allow rainwater todamage the building's interior.

Outside, State Parks is staging sandbags and rock protection to address potential flooding from the ocean and Malibu Lagoon.

A longer-term living shoreline project is also being advanced to create more natural protective barriers around the historic property.

The project would use natural materials, including large logs and trees obtained from State Parks properties, to help protect the site.

Fink credited the city for helping expedite the project so that work could proceed this winter rather than being delayed until next year.

Council members raised questions about the potential effects of shoreline protection on water movement in Malibu Lagoon and requested additional information about existing hydrological studies.

Fink said the department would continue coordinating with the city and share available information as the project moves forward.

City expands preparations for El Niño storms

Beyond the coastal repair projects, Irvin said Malibu Public Works crews are continuing preparations in known flood-prone locations and areas affected by wildfire.

Crews are clearing clogged storm drains, preparing equipment and emergency supplies, and monitoring vulnerable areas throughout the city.

Particular attention is being given to Malibu Road, Calle del Barco and the Big Rock Mesa landslide districts, where officials will continue monitoring conditions during and after storms.

Irvin also announced plans to conduct a field review with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, city building officials and Public Works staff to evaluate vulnerable roadways and prepare coordinated response plans.

The goal, he said, is to ensure agencies understand how they will respond if roads become impassable during a storm or other emergency.

"So we all have a clear understanding of what to do, should certain roadways be not passable, and what is our response plan going to be," Irvin said.

Coordination is continuing with Caltrans, Los Angeles County departments, utility providers and other emergency-response partners.

As the city prepares for the coming months, Irvin emphasized that Malibu's coastal challenges will require continued cooperation among local, county and state agencies.

The city has been working with Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks and other partners to address erosion, protect public access and develop longer-term solutions for vulnerable shoreline areas.

"This coastal resiliency effort is something that's front and center on my mind," Irvin told the council.

He said partnerships with coastal land managers will remain a priority as Malibu works to identify improvements that protect infrastructure while preserving the coastline.

"This is something that I will be pushing forward to make sure we bring people to the table, to make improvements in a way that is thoughtful, and sustains our coastline," Irvin said.

With high tides continuing this week and additional rainfall possible heading into the weekend, officials are urgingresidents to remain alert to changing conditions and prepare for flooding, erosion, and possible road hazards.

The city also hosted an El Niño preparedness workshop Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Malibu City Hall, where residents heard from emergency-response agencies about storm preparations, available resources and safety measures. Those who were unable to attend in person can watch the workshop on the City of Malibu's official YouTube channel.