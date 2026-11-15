The Bee and the Eye, Malbon, and Common Sense Coaching and Healing open their doors in Malibu

Just in time for the upcoming holidays, a few new Malibu businesses have recently opened their doors, offering new shopping and experience opportunities.

Thoughtful goods for home, kids, gathering, and everyday living

Intriguing and carefully curated items for children, adults, gatherings, and homes warmly embraced patrons attending the grand opening of The Bee and the Eye, the corner shop at Trancas Country Mart on Nov. 5.

Proprietor Hellen Rollens welcomes locals and visitors to visit the chic new lifestyle boutique that specializes in a high-end, thoughtful selection of lifestyle items, including luxury home decor, dishware such as Tiffany blue and cream-colored gorgeously textured china and accompanying serving pieces, specialty soaps, and linens that make a home shine.

At the grand opening, customers admired a wide selection of thoughtfully curated goods, enjoying a wide array of adorable baby and children’s items, and apothecary and distinctive jewelry selections. Rollens has curated a few vintage treasures for the shop, including fantastic flea market finds such as unique ring holders and vintage platters.

“I am so excited about opening the shop and offering some of the beautiful, useful, and unexpected things customers will find,” Rollens shared in a social media posting a few months ago, letting people know that opening day would soon occur.

Readers may be curious about the name of the shop. “The Bee and Eye is named after my children, Bowie, who is now 9, and Iggy, who is now 11,” Rollens explained. “Those were the emojis I would use for text messages when they were babies.”

Noting that she and her family are longtime Malibu residents, Rollens added, “This is my first time venturing into retail. I was a tour manager in a past life and always loved shopping in stores such as mine when I travelled throughout the world.”

The Bee and Eye is located at 30745 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite N3, in Trancas Country Mart next to Sea Lily in the back parking lot of the retail center. The boutique is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (424) 235-2246 and visit @thebeeandeye.

Malbon: Committed to the evolution of all things golf

Intrigued attendees thoroughly enjoyed the Nov. 7 grand opening of Malbon in The Ranch at Cross Creek, with many trying out their skills at the miniature putting area. DJ Osamu spun some wonderful tunes, while guests enjoyed fine fare catered by Broadstreet Oyster and delicious libations.

The lifestyle shop is known for revolutionizing the sport of golf by weaving in the energy of fashion, music, and art surrounding the sport and Malbon’s 2026 collection, inspired by Stephen and Erica Malbon’s travels through Japan.

“Malibu came through with the kind of energy you hope for when you open a new door ... good people, full rooms, and a night that made all the work behind it feel worth it,” The team at the Malibu store posted after the opening.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2017 by the Malbons, the brand aims to redefine the game of golf on and off the course. Known for its unique approach to golf apparel, Malbon's line incorporates bold designs and collaborations. The Malbons and their entire Malibu team warmly invite Malibuites to visit. The store is located at 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite 470, in Cross Creek Ranch and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Readers can call (424) 235-2380 or visit malbon.com for more information.

Common Sense Coaching and Healing

Malibu’s Victoria Scott, a solution-focused, holistic life coach, recently opened Common Sense Coaching and Healing in Surf Canyon. “I offer coaching sessions and free discovery calls that can be booked at commonsensecoachingandhealing.com,” Scott shared, noting that she helps clients sort through life’s challenges and transitions and helps clients who are seeking to make changes or find harmony in work, family, or romantic relationships. “As a solution-based life coach, I support my clients in creating a vision, setting goals and taking weekly actions to move forward. When obstacles or blocks arise, we will compassionately seek to understand what fears they may hold.”

Scott noted that she “believes our lives are 'Heroes Journeys' and the challenges we face are often invitations to grow and live happier, more fulfilled lives.” By searching for a life coach, a prospective client has already taken the first step to accepting such an invitation, she explained.

For more information, go to the website or phone (818) 481-0418. The business is based in Surf Canyon at 3728 Cross Creek Road in Malibu, and appointments can be scheduled Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Malibu’s ever-changing and often-challenging commercial sector now has two new stores and one new life coach, providing readers with new shopping experiences and an opportunity to reflect on one’s life which is most welcome in our challenging times.