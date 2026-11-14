Rain expected to ease Saturday, but waves up to 12 feet and coastal flooding keep shoreline hazards in place

Malibu is expected to see a break from the rain Saturday, Nov. 14, but hazardous conditions remain along the coast, with a countywide ocean-water advisory, large breaking waves, and coastal flooding threatening to worsen ongoing beach erosion. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its ocean-water quality rain advisory through at least 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. The advisory covers all county beaches, including Malibu, and urges beachgoers to avoid all water contact, particularly near flowing storm drains, creeks, and rivers. The warning also includes runoff flowing across or pooling on beach sand.

Rain washes bacteria, chemicals, trash, and other contaminants from streets and inland areas into coastal waters, increasing the risk of illness for people who enter the ocean. Health officials recommend avoiding water contact for 72 hours after rainfall ends. The advisory could be extended again depending on additional rain.

Although showers are expected to taper off Saturday morning, dangerous ocean conditions will continue. The National Weather Service forecasts breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet Saturday, with the largest surf at west- and northwest-facing beaches. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Waves are expected to decrease to 5 to 9 feet Sunday through Tuesday, with dangerous rip currents persisting.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters warn that seawater could flood vulnerable low-lying coastal areas, including normally dry sections of beaches, parking lots, and walkways, particularly around high tide. Moderate to significant beach erosion is likely, with the greatest coastal impacts expected Saturday and potentially again Monday.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for wet weather and have sandbags available if needed. Sandbags and sand are available at the following locations:

All Los Angeles County fire stations: Empty bags for residents to fill themselves.

Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Road: Sand and empty bags.

Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Road at Pacific Coast Highway: Sand and empty bags.

Zuma Beach main entrance: Sand and empty bags.

Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, off Morning View Drive near PCH: Filled sandbags for residents.

Residents should not remove sand from beaches to fill sandbags.

Large waves can sweep people off beaches and rocks, while powerful rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers offshore. Residents and visitors should stay away from rocks, jetties, and exposed shoreline areas and avoid driving through flooded roads or around barricades. Children should never be allowed to swim or play unsupervised in ocean water. With the water-quality advisory in effect, health officials urge everyone to avoid ocean-water contact.

Saturday’s coastal forecast calls for a 20% chance of isolated morning showers, followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Overnight skies should clear, with temperatures falling into the mid- to upper 50s. Sunday is expected to begin sunny before clouds increase later in the day.

The dry break may be brief. Another system brings a chance of rain Monday, followed by additional rain chances Wednesday night and Thursday.

Updated forecasts and weather alerts are available at weather.gov/lox. Beach-water advisories are available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.