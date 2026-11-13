Student performances, spirited auctions, and local talent highlight an evening supporting academics, arts, and athletics at Malibu’s public schools

A large crowd of Malibuites convened at the Malibu Education Foundation’s annual gala and auction on Nov. 7, an event that was rescheduled from Oct. 17 because of the Bryson Fire. The gala is MEF’s major annual fundraiser to raise money to fill the school district’s budget gaps by providing students all Malibu public schools with academic, creative, and athletic support and program opportunities.

From the moment guests entered the gorgeously decorated large pavilion at Malibu’s impressive new award-winning high school campus, where students generally gather and share, it was clear that a night to remember and celebrate was underway. As guests mingled, they were beautifully serenaded by the MHS orchestra directed by Maia Zander.

Making attendees happy with Happy Coffee

As guests enjoyed cocktails, they made their way to a gift venue featuring complimentary Happy coffee products where MHS parent and company co-founder Robert Downey Jr. greeted them warmly.

“I’m delighted to share our coffee with the MHS community and to support the Malibu Education Foundation tonight,” Downey said. “MEF helps to provide our students with additional opportunities that are not funded by the district, which is so very important.”

What a phenomenal silent auction!

Attendees lingered, immersed in exploring items in the first-class silent auction offering an opportunity to grab a one-of-a-kind piece of rock history — a guitar donated by Malibu’s Rick Springfield. Also available were gorgeous baskets from Wally’s, Broadstreet Oyster, and other dining venues; a private wellness workshop at the Mindry; an opportunity to intern for a Day at Project X Entertainment, the production company behind the "Scream" films, "Ready or Not," Netflix's "Nuremberg," and the upcoming "The Mummy 4"; an evening inside Malibu artist Charles Arnoldi’s Venice studio; the chance to purchase Jessie Chaney’s "The Space Between," a gorgeous artwork that was recently exhibited at Malibu City Gallery; and a private cartoon class with Steve Bolton, former LA Times cartoonist, just to name a few of the items on auction. There was something for everyone, and everyone mingled and enjoyed themselves.

Soon, attendees were seated and enjoyed an entertaining and uplifting singing performance by local fan favorite Cisco Adler, who helped set the enjoyable and celebratory tone for the evening. As guests complimented the delicious fare provided by Howdy’s, they listened to presentations concerning just how much MEF supports Malibu public school students.

Focusing on why they gathered

In light of MEF’s mission to empower Malibu students to reach their full potential, it was only fitting that the mistress of ceremonies for the evening was none other than Page Bartlet, an accomplished tennis player whose performance coaching and consulting firm, Better Under Pressure, focuses on empowering people to achieve their full potential, overcome obstacles and thrive. Bartlet and Karin Al Hardin, MEF’s founding executive director, explained the organization’s mission, emphasizing that 100% of donations stay local and are used to fund instructional aide positions at Malibu’s two elementary schools and arts education programs that the standard SMMUSD district budget simply cannot support.

One shining example of an MEF-funded effort is the enormously successful launch of a middle school after-school interscholastic athletics program, which astoundingly enjoys a 70% student participation rate. “Offering an after-school soccer and basketball program has been huge for my son Lachlan and other students because it helps to keep the boys off devices, keeps them physically active, and enhances their skills,” Tara Buran shared. Co-ed athletics programs are offered in fall, winter, and spring seasons, and include sports ranging from flag football, track and field, basketball, football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and cheer. MEF also provides funding for teacher assistants and a middle school tutoring program coordinated by the Emily Shane Foundation, Al Hardin noted.

Isaac Burgess IV, SMMUSD’s Malibu and Secondary Pathways executive director, gratefully noted that MEF funds assist in providing Malibu public school students with learning and participatory experiences that district funds just can’t cover, thereby adding to students’ opportunities to grow, thrive, and prepare for future educational and life opportunities and challenges.

The student performances thoroughly impressed

It’s always heartwarming to support an organization when one can personally observe and fully appreciate its impact. When the school’s dance team took the stage and performed, the crowd applauded loudly, greatly impressed by their talents. MHS junior and dance team leader Lola Haskell, Violet Keenan, Sara Baron, Scarlett Dunn, Ayla Aminzadeh, and Madeline Luteman thoroughly wowed the crowd. Lola’s mom, Jaime Haskell, exuded pride as she shared that her daughter has been dancing since she was 5 years old and that she leads the MHS dance team for pep rallies, games, and homecoming.

MHS sophomore Atticus Sullivan, an astoundingly gifted violist, wowed the crowd by flawlessly performing the first half of Koussevitzky — Double Bass Concerto, Mov. 1. a very difficult piece to perform. Sullivan earned high praise from Zander, the orchestra teacher, who informed that Sullivan is “very close to becoming the best youth cellist in the nation!”

All of those performances by Malibu public school students inspired attendees. “It’s amazing how many opportunities students have to pursue their passions despite the small size of our schools,” Al Hardin commented, noting that MEF’s support “empowers teachers to help students cultivate their interests and achieve.”

A spirited live auction raises funds to support MEF’s mission

No matter what the charitable cause, locals know that whenever Malibuites gather at a fundraiser, spirited live auctions raise a lot of money by offering intriguing adventures and unique opportunities, compliments of talented, generous residents.

What an auction it was! Competing bidders vied for the opportunity to enjoy a wild helicopter ride with Fred North, a celebrated stunt helicopter pilot; a weekend enjoying a spacious estate in Ojai; and the right to take home MHS parent Rogan Gregory’s "Bronze Study No. 1," a work that was cast from the original mold of his gorgeous sculpture that soon will be installed on the MHS campus.

Opportunities to support MEF continue, including a wonderful play

If readers missed the event, Al Hardin emphasized that there are more upcoming opportunities to support MEF, including by attending the MHS theater performance of "These Shining Lives" on Nov. 13, 14, and 15th at the high school. Tickets are available at malibuhs.booktix.com.

Also, the student-run traditional holiday tree lot opens Thanksgiving weekend and features fresh trees, garlands and wreaths. Al-Hardin noted that every purchase at the tree lot supports funding staff and programs at Malibu’s four public schools. The tree lot’s holiday marketplace and community night on Dec. 4 is a beloved local tradition and on Dec. 13, attendees will celebrate Malibu legend Dick Van Dyke’s 101st birthday. For further information, visit malibueducationfoundation.org.

Photos by Molly Marler Photography