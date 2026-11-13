Malibu celebrates a beloved Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient who marked his milestone birthday Nov. 9

As we honor our nation’s veterans this Veterans Day, Malibu has another wonderful reason to celebrate: James “Jimmy” Shirk turned 100 on Nov. 9. Happy birthday, Jimmy, and thank you for your service, your enduring warmth, and the remarkable life you continue to share with our community. Jimmy’s birthday included a special surprise at Lily’s Restaurant, where a younger veteran and his wife joined Eric Leshinsky, who works with student veterans at Pepperdine University, to honor their longtime Malibu neighbor. It was a fitting gathering across generations, recognizing a man whose experiences carry an extraordinary chapter of our nation’s history. Celebrations with family were also planned for that evening.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Jimmy received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained on D-Day while transporting troops ashore. Despite his own sacrifices, he is quick to recognize those of his brother, who received two Purple Hearts. That humility offers another reason to admire a man already so deeply respected by those who know him.

Veterans hold an irreplaceable place in our communities. Their service, and the sacrifices shared by their families, deserve our gratitude and our continued support. Taking time to sit beside them, listen to their memories, and preserve their stories is one meaningful way to honor them.

To honor Jimmy on his 100th birthday and recognize his service this Veterans Day, Cormac O’Herlihy shares the following tribute to his longtime friend and Malibu neighbor.

James (Jimmy) Shirk Turns 100

By Cormac O’Herlihy

I have known Jimmy for about 20 years. On occasion, I would slip into the more senior group while they sipped coffee at Lily's Restaurant and discussed the state of things. Many were veterans, as is Jimmy Shirk. I would pick up a bit here and there as they talked. It was hard not to appreciate their history.

Born in Indiana on November 9, 1926, right before the Great Depression, Jimmy Shirk belongs to what many call the GI Generation, memorialized in Tom Brokaw's book The Greatest Generation.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy straight out of high school. On D-Day, less than a year later, he found himself manning a .30-caliber Browning machine gun on a LCVP, or Higgins Boat, shuttling soldiers ashore to Utah Beach. On his 3rd trip ashore that day, on June 6th, the craft was hit. Jimmy woke up several weeks later in a hospital, where he remained for 8 months recovering.

Jimmy's commitment to serving his country was shared by his family. His older brother, who served in the European Theater, landed on D-Day. He was in a forward position in Belgium when he was shot by a sniper but miraculously survived. He carried a metal plate in his head for the rest of his life. His other brother fought in the Pacific and was injured by shrapnel. His younger sister also served as a nurse for two years in Korea.

Jimmy met his wife Marcella Marischler, a Czechoslovakian by birth, in 1956 while living in Chicago. They moved to Malibu in 1977 where they raised two daughters. They have five grandchildren. On November 9th of 2019, Jimmy and Marcella lost their home in the Woolsey Fire and rebuilt within three years.

This man, who survived D-Day, survived the fires, and built a life in Malibu, has done it with an endearing smile on his face. A century of life has taken Jimmy from Indiana to the Navy, to the shores of Europe, and finally to the peace and quiet of the hills of Malibu for nearly 50 years. As he reaches the incredible milestone of 100 years old this week, it's hard not to appreciate this neighbor, father, grandfather, and true American hero.