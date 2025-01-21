Notice of Cancellation: Malibu City Council Town Hall Special Meeting

The Malibu City Council’s Special Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:00 p.m. has been cancelled.

It is being reported that the cancellation is due to a power outage. The Malibu Times has reached out to the City for comment and to inquire when residents can expect the meeting to be rescheduled. No official comment has been provided at this time.

For any questions or further information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 456-2489, ext. 228, or email cityclerk@malibucity.org.

