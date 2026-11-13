FAA investigates communications problems affecting air traffic control centers; no restart time immediately announced

Malibu residents traveling through Los Angeles International Airport faced disrupted plans Friday, Nov. 13, after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, holding departing aircraft at airports across the country. LAX and other Southern California airports were affected by the order. Federal officials cited safety concerns after communications problems affected air traffic control operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communications issue affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which guide aircraft between airports. FAA technicians were investigating, but officials had not immediately announced the cause or a timetable for restoring operations.

The order halted takeoffs rather than requiring every aircraft already flying to land immediately. Planes in the air could continue to land, while aircraft awaiting departure were required to remain on the ground. Inbound international flights were to be handled individually.

The FAA’s advisory directed that “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.” The disruption left travelers awaiting updates as airlines and airports responded to the federal order.

For Malibu-area passengers with flights scheduled from LAX or Hollywood Burbank Airport, checking directly with the airline is essential before heading to the airport. The FAA advises that its airport-status information describes general operating conditions and does not establish the status of an individual flight. Travelers meeting arriving passengers should also verify their flight’s status with the carrier.

This is a developing story. Information reflects reports available Friday afternoon, Nov. 13.