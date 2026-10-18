Co-Captains reflect on tennis journey as Sharks honor seniors

By McKenzie Jackson · Sun Oct 18 2026

Ana Maria Mitrovic and Cole Ovsiowitz celebrate lasting friendships, a CIF title, and team growth ahead of their final league championships

The Malibu High Sharks girls tennis team honored its seniors, including its two co-captains who helped the squad capture a CIF title two years ago, in their last home match of the season on Oct. 8. Sharks head coach Joyce Stickney said the seniors are a special group.

“There is definitely a deep bond that has been cultivated through their seasons together and winning CIF and what that meant in determination and stamina and commitment,” she said. “They are very supportive of one another — many of them are best friends — lots of different personalities and playing styles.”

The eight seniors are co-captains Ana Maria Mitrovic and Cole Ovsiowitz, along with Bridget Shanahan, Phoebe Heckler, Daisy Isles, Vivian Griffin-Jassby, Kenley Bell, and Layla Ferrer Colon.

Even though Cate defeated the Sharks on Senior Night, Stickney and players said the match was a positive experience which featured posters with the seniors’ names written on them and speeches. Stickney let the 12th-graders decide the team’s lineup. That led to best friends composing doubles pairs and doubles players playing singles.

“It was a liberation to say, ‘Go out there and have fun,’” Stickney recalled. “There were lots of giggles on the court and high-fives. I never would have predicted the lineups. They had a lot of fun and tried hard.”

Mitrovic said Senior Night was special.

“The night made me realize the team actually really cared about us seniors,” she said. “I realized how appreciated we are.”

Ovsiowitz said Senior Night was memorable and emotional.

The senior members of the Malibu High girls tennis team hold up their respective posters that were on display during their final home match. From left are co-captain Ana Maria Mitrovic, Bridget Shanahan, Phoebe Heckler, Daisy Isles, Vivian Griffin-Jassby, Kenley Bell, co-captain Cole Ovsiowitz, and Layla Ferrer Colon. Photo by Joyce Stickney.

“It made us realize how much of an effect we had on the rest of the team,” she noted. “This team has meant a lot to me.”

Ovsiowitz and Mitrovic were the lone sophomores among the five underclassmen that beat Magnolia High for the CIF Southern Section Division 7 girls tennis championship in November 2024.

Stickney said many of that team’s players — including this season’s co-captains — weren’t convinced they could be champions until they claimed the title.

“Winning that really changed their perspectives and made them more assertive, more confident, more positive,” she said. “That was a high moment where we really had to work together to play our strongest.”

Mitrovic said finishing Malibu’s thrilling 2024 postseason run with a title in hand was her biggest accomplishment on a tennis court.

“Every game, we were on the fence,” she said. “Every point was being cheered for. We kept driving out; we kept showing up; we kept giving it our all in practice. It was so special.”

Stickney described Mitrovic, the Sharks’ No. 1 singles player, as a passionate leader who speaks “confidently and articulately,” and Ovsiowitz, the top doubles player, as the team’s humble backbone who always has her arms wrapped around the team.

“The two of them really complement each other,” Stickney explained.

The coach added that Mitrovic and Ovsiowitz spent time during practices helping their teammates refine their tennis skills.

“That is a beautiful thing to see,” Stickney said.

Ovsiowitz wanted to be a positive force on the roster.

“I was there to help everyone get up and have the energy to go forward,” she said. “I wanted everyone to feel excited to come to tennis practice and be together as a team.”

Malibu advanced to the Division 7 semifinals last season. After spending several seasons in the Citrus Coast League and accumulating a handful of league titles, Malibu was moved to the competitive Tri-Valley League this season. Stickney and players said the road to a winning campaign was more difficult.

“We weren’t going to be first in the league, but that allowed us to have more fun,” Stickney said. “My goal is to not push them as hard as possible and to get as many wins as possible. It’s to create a healthy, positive environment for them.”

According to Mitrovic, the focus of the challenging season was to grow the team.

“We got some new players who are really good,” she added. “They are really going to benefit the team next season.”

Ovsiowitz said playing tougher competition wasn’t easy, but the challenge brought the Sharks closer together.

“We learned to support each other when we were losing or having a tough match,” she said.

The team ended its regular season on Tuesday with a match at Villanova Prep in Ojai. Malibu’s first win of the season was an 11-7 victory over Simi Valley on Sept. 1. They also recorded wins over de Toledo, Carpinteria, and two wins overVillanova Prep before the last game.

One of the biggest wins of the season was the team fundraiser organized by the co-captains and the team’s coaches. The event included food, music, a giveaway, and liveball tennis, which is a high-intensity doubles variation game.

Mitrovic said the event raised a lot of money for team merchandise and equipment.

“It was so nice to see people show up for our team and support us,” she said.

Mitrovic will team with Ovsiowitz to play doubles in the Tri-Valley League Championships on Oct. 20 at Cate High School. Junior Freyja Jacobsen, Malibu’s No. 2 singles player, is teaming with Lukenisa Michaels Rhides. The singles lineup hadn’t been decided at press time.

Mitrovic is looking forward to her tandem experience with Ovsiowitz.

“I’ve always wanted to play doubles with someone I really get along with,” she said. “That makes doubles special.”

Ovsiowitz said teaming with Mitrovic will be a full-circle moment.

“We started on the team as the only freshman,” she noted. “Finishing this season together just ends senior year perfectly.”

Stickney said the Sharks are going to miss all the seniors.

“When they first came on some of them didn’t have the emotional and mental stamina and would get upset at themselves or let a comment from an opponent’s coach get under their skin,” she said. “Now they can handle anything.”