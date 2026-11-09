Woman found dead off Malibu shore was previously reported missing

By The Malibu Times · Mon Nov 09 2026

Sheriff’s homicide investigators say preliminary findings suggest a possible suicide; medical examiner will determine cause of death

A woman previously reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department was found dead off Malibu’s shore Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The incident was reported at 12:28 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators responded after the adult woman’s body was recovered from the water.

During the initial investigation, authorities determined the woman was the subject of a missing person investigation being handled by LAPD. Sheriff’s officials said information gathered through both investigations suggested the death may have been a suicide. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The department listed Lt. Michael Modica as the Homicide Bureau contact for the investigation. The woman’s name and age were not released, and authorities said no additional information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, through the P3 Tips mobile app or at lacrimestoppers.org.