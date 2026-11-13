Council receives updates on coastal infrastructure, mail theft, canyon enforcement, and park safety

Malibu recorded 25 Part I crimes in October, bringing the city’s 2026 total to 301, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund told the City Council during a Nov. 9 public safety update that also addressed coastal erosion threatening Pacific Coast Highway and essential utilities. The year-to-date crime total was up 30.9% from the 230 crimes reported during the same period last year. However, Soderlund said it remained 28% below the comparable 2021 figure and urged council members to consider the effects of the Palisades Fire when comparing annual totals. Soderlund detailed an arrest in an attempted armed robbery at Cross Creek Shopping Center, recent patrol arrests, and an investigation into a woman’s death. Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority ranger Tim Pera also reported on parking enforcement, rescues, and coastal access closures.

Erosion threatens PCH and utilities

During Friday’s Malibu Business Round Table, Soderlund warned that coastal erosion threatens not only beachfront properties but also Pacific Coast Highway and essential utilities serving Malibu.

A photograph he presented from the 20000 block of PCH showed a substantial washout reaching toward the highway’s shoulder. He identified a ridge within the exposed embankment as the location of a high-pressure natural gas line that he said supplies the entire city.

“Coastal erosion is very bad right now in Malibu,” Soderlund said, adding that experts expect conditions to worsen.

Caltrans and the gas company had completed repairs to shore up that location and halt the erosion, he said. Agencies continue to monitor several other vulnerable sites.

Soderlund urged residents to prepare for possible utility disruptions, noting that a water main also runs along PCH.

“Please be prepared,” he said, encouraging residents to keep food and water supplies available in case gas, electricity, or water service is interrupted.

Public agencies meet regularly through a working group to discuss conditions, coordinate emergency responses, and share information about protective measures, he said.

Residents preparing their properties can obtain sandbags at local fire stations or use the sandbag locator on the Los Angeles County Public Works website to find nearby locations.

Soderlund also said staff would be available at the Malibu Equestrian Center two days before major storms to help residents fill sandbags and load them into vehicles.

“We’re getting prepared here, and we’re doing what we can to help mitigate the risks,” he said.

Cross Creek investigation leads to arrest

Among the October crimes Soderlund highlighted was an attempted armed robbery at Cross Creek Shopping Center.

On Oct. 24, three victims were in the parking area when a man approached them, initially acting as though he had a firearm before pointing a gun at one of them, Soderlund said.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect that day and took an attempted robbery report.

Two days later, personnel at the sheriff’s station’s Real Time Watch Center spotted the suspect vehicle in Calabasas using integrated traffic cameras and license plate readers. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Hidden Hills and detained its occupants.

The victims were brought to the location and positively identified the suspect, Soderlund said. Deputies recovered a firearm, ammunition, and counterfeit money from the vehicle. The suspect was arrested in connection with the Malibu incident.

Other October incidents included a DUI arrest about 11 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 22900 block of PCH and an Oct. 16 residential burglary in the 25000 block, where cash was reported stolen.

Traffic stops lead to November arrests

Soderlund also described two recent arrests that began with traffic violations.

On Nov. 5, deputies stopped a vehicle after its driver allegedly failed to stop at Civic Center Way and Cross Creek Road. While speaking with the driver, deputies smelled burned marijuana, Soderlund said.

During the investigation, deputies found 9 mm ammunition, a baton, a Taser, pepper spray, body armor, and a duty belt with handcuffs in the trunk. Soderlund said the driver was a convicted felon and was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully possessing prohibited items.

On Nov. 7, deputies contacted a driver in the 23700 block of PCH after noticing registration that had expired in 2025.

The driver volunteered that the vehicle was not stolen, prompting a closer examination, Soderlund said. A deputy noticed the ignition had been tampered with, and further investigation led to the driver’s arrest on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Woman’s death remains under investigation

Deputies responded about 12:28 p.m. Nov. 7 to a report of a woman’s body in the water near the 22000 block of PCH.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined she had been reported missing in a case handled by the Los Angeles Police Department, Soderlund said.

He said preliminary information suggested a possible suicide, but the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Council raises mail theft, speeding concerns

Councilmember Haylynn Conrad asked about mail theft in western Malibu, saying some residents had come away with the impression that deputies needed video evidence before taking a report. Some were installing doorbell cameras in response, she said.

Soderlund clarified that residents should report thefts even without surveillance footage.

“Video would be nice, but they don’t need to have video to report it to us,” he said. “Please encourage them to report it to us.”

Asked whether locked mailboxes were also being targeted, Soderlund said circumstances vary. Some thieves use an “arrow key,” a master key capable of opening community mailboxes, while others target unsecured mailboxes that offer easier access.

Councilmember Doug Stewart asked about enforcement targeting speeding and racing in Las Flores and other canyon areas. Soderlund said motorcycle deputies and additional patrol personnel continue to focus on those locations.

“Obviously, we can’t be there 24/7, but we are trying to target that area for additional enforcement,” he said.

A motorcycle deputy caught two speeders that morning, Soderlund reported. Construction in the area was also slowing traffic, he added.

Conrad also requested an update on the Malibu sheriff’s substation. Soderlund said officials were still working to finalize its opening and obtain a certificate of occupancy. Plans call for what he described as “hybrid operations,” including front-counter hours.

“I don’t have a time frame for you, unfortunately, but that’s still the plan,” he said.

Conrad pressed for a clearer timeline, saying even an estimated month and year would help residents understand when services might begin.

Rangers report rescues and coastal closures

Pera reported that MRCA personnel issued 245 parking citations and 14 administrative citations during the previous month. The administrative citations included five for alcohol possession and five for dogs on the beach.

Traffic enforcement included a driver reportedly traveling 75 mph in a 25 mph zone along PCH.

Coastal parks were closed and monitored during red flag conditions, with no fires or other incidents reported during those closures. Rangers also continued extended fire-watch patrols in the backcountry.

At Escondido Canyon Park, rangers assisted a person with a sprained ankle near the falls. In a separate incident, they helped a resident’s horse back onto its feet after it became stuck on its side. The horse was not injured.

New closure signs were installed near the waterfall area. Crews also collected 972 pounds of trash from coastal parks and beach accessways.

Responding to Councilmember Marianne Riggins’ questions about beach access repairs, Pera said the western Lechuza Beach staircase remained closed following damage from high tides. Reconstruction requires permits, and he provided no reopening date.

He clarified that the previously reconstructed stairs on the east side near Bunnie Lane and Broad Beach were open.