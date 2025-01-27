Malibu City Council convenes on Monday, Jan. 27 amid Palisades Fire Recovery, city leadership uncertainty

Key agenda items include wildfire mitigation efforts, formation of Palisades Fire Ad Hoc Committee, and ongoing concerns over absent City Manager Steve McClary’s status

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Malibu City Council will convene for its regular meeting at the earlier time of 5:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall following the devastating Palisades Fire that has gripped the city in recent weeks. While the fire, which is currently 90% contained as of 5:35 p.m. on Sunday has caused significant challenges, the city continues to address critical safety, recovery, and operational matters. The upcoming meeting will address multiple important issues, including the formation of an ad hoc committee to manage fire-related matters, updates on emergency declarations, public safety resolutions, and the approval of various municipal agreements. However, one key issue that remains unresolved is the status of City Manager Steve McClary, who has been absent since the end of November, leaving questions about leadership and decision-making.

City Manager Absence

One of the more pressing concerns among residents is the absence of City Manager Steve McClary. McClary, who has been with the city for several years, was reported to be on vacation at the end of November 2024. However, his absence has extended far beyond what was initially expected. The city indicated in a statement back in December that McClary would be on leave until January 2025, yet he has been notably absent during the response to the both the Franklin Fire and currently Palisades Fire, which has prompted the city to issue an emergency declaration back on Jan. 14.

On Dec. 5, 2024, McClary informed the public that Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney would be serving as Acting City Manager in his absence. Toney has since taken on the responsibility of managing city affairs, with his name appearing on the approval of all agenda items. Despite this, the lack of any official update regarding McClary’s status has left many wondering about his future with the city. The public has yet to receive clarity on whether McClary is expected to return or if there are further changes in the city’s leadership structure.

The absence of McClary during these critical times has sparked concerns among the residents about the city’s continuity of leadership, particularly given the recent fires and ongoing issues such as wildfire risks and safety on Pacific Coast Highway. While Toney has stepped in to support the community during both fires, uncertainty remains about the future of the City Manager role. Will McClary return to guide the city, or will a new leader take the helm?

According to the agenda, the City Council will address this matter in a closed session prior to the regular meeting. The session, held under Government Code Section 54957, will focus on personnel matters, specifically the Public Employee Performance Evaluation for the City Manager position.

Regular Meeting Key Agenda Items

Despite uncertainty surrounding the City Manager position, the City Council’s meeting will proceed with important agenda items that address both the immediate aftermath of the Palisades Fire and long-term public safety measures.

1. Resolution Extending Local Emergency and Fire Risk Reduction Program

One of the primary items on the agenda is the consideration of Resolution No. 25-03, which would extend the local emergency declaration due to wildfire risks and unpermitted camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones (VHFHSZ). The original emergency declaration, made in October 2024, was triggered by critically low live fuel moisture levels, which have since dropped further. This resolution would continue efforts to mitigate fire risks, particularly through outreach and the removal of encampments in fire-prone areas.

This resolution, which is closely tied to Malibu’s long-term wildfire prevention strategies, involves cooperation with the Malibu Outreach Team (MOT), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), and other organizations to reduce fire hazards and provide resources to vulnerable populations. The resolution will also extend the prohibition of unpermitted camping in these areas, which has been a critical focus for the city in recent months.

2. Formation of Palisades Fire Ad Hoc Committee

In light of the Palisades Fire, the City Council is considering the creation of an Ad Hoc Committee to address matters related to the fire and the subsequent recovery efforts. This committee would participate in events, offer input to city staff, and make recommendations to the full City Council.

The fire has put considerable strain on local agencies, requiring collaboration with other stakeholders and the community to ensure effective recovery, preparedness, and safety. Events such as town halls and forums are planned to engage the public and gather input. However, the City Council recognizes that involving more than two councilmembers in these events would require public meeting notices under the Brown Act, which would create logistical complications. Therefore, the proposed Ad Hoc Committee would offer greater flexibility in responding to urgent matters. While the costs associated with the committee are expected to be minimal, it would play a significant role in supporting the city through recovery and preparedness efforts related to future disasters.

3. Resolution Extending Declaration of Local Emergency on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH)

The ongoing safety issues on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) are another key topic for the City Council. The city will review a resolution (No. 25-04) to extend the local emergency declaration concerning the reckless and illegal driving that has plagued PCH for years.

In 2023, a tragic crash that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine University students, highlighting the urgent need for increased safety measures. Over the past decade, there have been 170 serious injuries and fatalities on PCH, underscoring the highway’s hazardous conditions. The resolution would enable the city to continue working with agencies like Caltrans and law enforcement to implement safety improvements, including infrastructure upgrades, educational campaigns, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

The city has identified speeding, unsafe driving, and distracted driving as primary contributors to accidents on PCH. The resolution would provide the city with the authority to access resources and take swift action to improve public safety, without the need for additional environmental review under CEQA guidelines.

4. Master Facility Use Agreement with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD)

The City Council will also review a new two-year Master Facility Use Agreement with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, which would allow the city to use district facilities for youth programs, community activities, and sports during non-school hours. This agreement, which extends through September 2027, includes provisions for a gradual increase in facility use fees to cover maintenance and equipment costs. Historically, the City of Malibu has used these facilities for a variety of community programs. The city expects to pay between $181,150 and $236,226 annually for facility use, with funding for the agreement already included in the FY 2024-25 budget.

5. Disposal of Surplus City Property

An additional agenda item involves the disposal of surplus city property, including outdated equipment such as safes and utility vehicles. These items, deemed obsolete or no longer needed, will be sold at a public auction. Proceeds from the sales will be credited to the General Recreation — Municipal Facility Use Fees fund. The city is asking for approval to dispose of items like a Fire King Safe, a Kawasaki Mule Utility Vehicle, and other outdated equipment.

6. Update on City Subcommittees and Ad Hoc Committees

Finally, the City Council will review its Subcommittees and Ad Hoc Committees. This is a routine process that occurs after each general municipal election to ensure that the city’s operational and strategic priorities are met. Councilmembers will evaluate current committees and potentially form new ones, including committees to address mobilehome park rent control regulations and the use of public parks like Malibu Bluffs Park.

To read the full agenda visit malibucity.org.

Malibu residents are encouraged to attend the meeting or tune in to stay informed about these important decisions that will shape the future of the city. As the fire continues to burn in the surrounding areas, the city’s commitment to recovery and public safety will remain a top priority for the Council in the months ahead.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...