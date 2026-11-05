Sunshine returns after storm; free sandbags available todayBy The Malibu Times
After two days of wet weather, Malibu is looking at a sunny weekend, giving residents a chance to dry out, check their properties and prepare for the next storm…Oct 23
Malibu delays speed camera warnings after testing records approximately 100,000 detectionsBy Hayley Mattson
Eastern Malibu accounts for 86% of preliminary detections as city reviews speed limits and completes installation adjustments Malibu has delayed the warning pe…Oct 1
Nature Center at Charmlee Wilderness Park dedicated in honor of Walt and Lucile KellerHayley MattsonJul 21
Driving Change: Who Sets the Speed LimitBy Michel Shane
The most important feature at Elon Musk's car launch two weeks ago was a robot. An Optimus humanoid sat behind the wheel of the new Tesla Roadster, posed for sh…Oct 31
Letter to the Editor: When Malibu parents fought the school district over toxic classrooms, Oscar de la Torre was always our side.Letter to the EditorOct 18
Driving Change: What the cameras didn't count. Malibu counted the dead. I counted the promises.Michel ShaneOct 16
Ryan Dorn (1966-2026)By The Malibu Times
Ryan Dorn: Most Beloved Man In Malibu Ryan Dorn, 60, of Trancas Canyon area of Malibu, passed away on October 8th at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital in Westwood, Ca…Oct 23
City council seeks traffic signal study for crossing near Malibu SeafoodBy Hayley Mattson
After years of discussion, council directs staff to seek Metro approval to study a street-level PCH crossing with advance warning signals and a possible median …Oct 16
Ronda Perez sues Malibu more than a year after city manager candidacy was withdrawnThe Malibu TimesOct 15
Malibu families press for soccer fields as long-running lands project moves forwardHayley MattsonOct 15
Malibu faces possible power shutoffs Thursday as Santa Ana winds raise fire dangerThe Malibu TimesOct 13
City of Malibu weighs appeal after court rejects attempt to claim public easements on Winding WayJudy AbelSep 10
Zuma Beach Triathlon tradition carries on for good causesBy Barbara Burke
Youth, Paralympic, Olympic and everyday athletes swim, bike, and run to raise more than $200,000 for the Challenged Athletes Foundation and Boys & Girls Club of…Sep 27
Co-Captains reflect on tennis journey as Sharks honor seniorsMcKenzie Jackson
Ana Maria Mitrovic and Cole Ovsiowitz celebrate lasting friendships, a CIF title, and team growth ah…Oct 18
New Pepperdine Golf Clubhouse gives Waves a place to call homeMcKenzie Jackson
New $13 million facility provides men’s and women’s golf programs with their first dedicated on-camp…Sep 28
Malibu High School Fall Sports ScheduleThe Malibu Times
FOOTBALL Sept. 26 — SLOCA, Home, 1 p.m. Oct. 2 — Calvary Chapel/Downey, Home, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 — …Sep 19
Pepperdine collects two wins at Alyssa Cavanaugh ClassicMcKenzie Jackson
Waves rebound from opening loss with victories over Eastern Kentucky and James Madison, improving to…Sep 19
Sophomore Nixon Riddick launches Malibu High’s first speech and debate clubBarbara Burke
Student-led team gives young Sharks a new opportunity to build public speaking and leadership skills…Oct 17
Malibu Middle School breaks ground on next phase of campus planThe Malibu Times
The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District celebrated the groundbreaking of Phase 2 of its Mali…Sep 27
Pepperdine raises 2,977 flags ahead of 25th anniversary of 9/11The Malibu Times
Waves of Flags memorial returns to Alumni Park as university prepares for Sept. 11 remembrance cerem…Sep 6
Malibu students head back to school with strong community supportBarbara Burke
Malibu Education Foundation enters its third year providing expanded academic, athletic, and arts pr…Aug 27
Rosenthal Estate to close vineyard tasting experience after Palisades Fire comebackThe Malibu Times
The Rosenthal Malibu Estate is winding down operations and has announced that Saturday, Sept. 26, wi…Sep 27
New businesses bring fresh flavors, wellness, and style to MalibuBarbara Burke
From a hometown sandwich shop and organic grocer to luxury aesthetics and BEAMS’ first U.S. concept …Sep 7
Malibu Brewing expands to AgouraJudy Abel
Local couple opens second location after finding success in Malibu A little bit of Malibu is coming…Aug 30
After 15 years, Kristy’s prepares to say aloha to MalibuBarbara Burke
Beloved Trancas restaurant will close Sept. 9, ending a chapter defined by food, friendship, communi…Aug 27
Burt's Eye View: 9/11 and its aftermathBurt Ross
We all remember where we were when we learned of the attack on our homeland. I was at a gym in New J…Aug 31
Malibu Seen: The surf is nuking!Benjamin Marcus
Former SURFER editor Steve Hawk's tackles nuclear terrorism in his new novel 'Nearshore' Steve Hawk…Aug 30
Burt's Eye View: Doing is Vastly OverratedBurt Ross
I recently returned from a trip to the “old country”—the East Coast. I’m not sure why, but people of…Aug 23
Malibu Seen: Swimming fools and solar farmsBenjamin Marcus
A mishmosh of show business and Malibu business, This mishmosh of Malibu happenings past, present an…Aug 23