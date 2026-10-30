Warning of possible flooding, coastal erosion and minor debris flows in Franklin and Palisades fire areas

Rain is expected to return to Malibu over Halloween weekend, prompting city officials to urge residents to prepare for possible minor flooding, coastal erosion and mud and debris flows in areas burned by the Franklin and Palisades fires. In an advisory issued Thursday, Oct. 29, the city said the National Weather Service forecasts one-half to 2 inches of total rainfall from Friday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 1. Officials also cautioned that power and traffic signal outages are possible.

The Weather Service’s Thursday forecast shows a 40 percent chance of showers Friday and Friday night, increasing to 50 percent Saturday and 90 percent Saturday night. Showers are likely before 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by improving conditions. Daytime temperatures are forecast in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday, rising to the upper 60s Sunday.

The approaching rain follows several days of elevated coastal concerns. In an Oct. 26 advisory, the city warned that high tides through Thursday could cause beach erosion, flooding in low-lying parking lots and walkways, and damage to coastal properties. Beachfront property owners were encouraged to inspect vulnerable areas and take protective measures.

Drivers may also encounter construction-related delays as the wet weather arrives. According to an Oct. 27 city traffic advisory, paving work on Pacific Coast Highway between Malibu Lagoon and the Ventura County line is scheduled weekdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, with at least one lane remaining open in each direction.

On Topanga Canyon Boulevard, intermittent lane closures are scheduled through Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., about one-half mile north of PCH. Flaggers will direct alternating traffic through the work area.

Latigo Canyon Road is scheduled to close to through traffic about three-tenths of a mile north of PCH from 11 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday for Southern California Edison utility pole replacement work.

The city urged motorists to keep headlights on and watch for rocks, mud, standing or flowing water, workers and construction vehicles. Drivers should come to a complete stop at malfunctioning traffic signals and never drive around barricades or through flowing water.

Residents should stay away from downed power lines, warn others to keep clear and call 911.

Sandbags are available at several locations:

Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Road: Sand and empty bags for residents to fill.

Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Road at PCH: Sand and empty bags.

Zuma Beach main entrance: Sand and empty bags.

Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive: Filled sandbags. The park is off Morning View Drive near PCH.

The city said empty sandbags are also available at all Los Angeles County fire stations. Residents should not remove sand from beaches.

Residents can register for county emergency notifications at ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications and check road closures and traffic conditions through Caltrans QuickMap. Updated city advisories are available at malibucity.org/alerts.