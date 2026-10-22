Rainfall approaches half an inch at local gauges; Flood Watch continues through 4 p.m. Thursday

Rain brought nearly half an inch of precipitation to parts of the Malibu area by early Thursday, Oct. 22, with additional showers, possible thunderstorms and localized flooding remaining concerns as the storm moves through. Preliminary National Weather Service readings showed 0.43 inches at Big Rock Mesa and 0.47 inches at Monte Nido Fire Station during the 24 hours ending at 5 a.m. Thursday. These measurements reflect individual reporting locations rather than a citywide total and could increase with additional rain.

The National Weather Service forecasts an 80 percent chance of showers today, with possible thunderstorms and another one-tenth to one-quarter inch of rain. Higher amounts are possible beneath thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to reach about 65 degrees, with southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. A Flood Watch for the Malibu Coast remains in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Showers could linger tonight, when the chance of rain drops to 40 percent. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday, with a high near 68 degrees, followed by sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s over the weekend.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through late Thursday night, expiring at 3 a.m. Friday. Waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected along the Los Angeles County coastline. Beachgoers should stay off rocks and jetties and check with Los Angeles County lifeguards about current conditions and hazards.

Residents and visitors should also avoid ocean water contact for at least 72 hours after rainfall because storm runoff can carry pollutants and elevate bacteria levels. Water quality updates are available through.

City officials urge residents to remain alert for mudslides, debris flows, flooding and coastal erosion. Drivers should watch for rocks, mud, standing water and crews on Pacific Coast Highway and canyon roads. Never drive around barricades or through flowing water.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations listed in the city’s storm advisory:

Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive: Filled sandbags.

Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Road: Sand and bags.

Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Road at PCH: Sand and bags.

Zuma Beach main entrance: Sand and bags.

Empty bags are also available at Los Angeles County fire stations, while supplies last. Residents should never remove sand from beaches.

For storm preparedness information, visit MalibuCity.org/StormPrep. Sign up for emergency, weather and traffic notifications at MalibuCity.org/News, check highway conditions at Caltrans QuickMap, and follow NWS Los Angeles for forecast updates.