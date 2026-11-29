Evacuation warning issued for Malibu burn areas ahead of Monday night storm

By The Malibu Times · Sun Nov 29 2026

Designated properties in the Palisades and Franklin fire burn areas face a risk of mud and debris flows. Forecasters expect the heaviest rain Tuesday, with a new swell also possible along the coast.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation warning for designated properties in the Palisades and Franklin fire burn areas within Eastern Malibu (MAL-C111) and Central Malibu (MAL-C112). The warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, and remain in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Heavy rain could send mud and debris downhill, threatening people and damaging homes and businesses. Residents and business owners can check their address through the City of Malibu’s evacuation map.

Heaviest rain expected Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard says light rain could begin Sunday evening, Nov. 29, with rain likely Monday morning and a possible lull in the afternoon. A stronger storm is expected to arrive Monday night, with heavier rain developing around dawn Tuesday and continuing across Los Angeles County into the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and into the evening.

Forecasters project 2 to 3 inches of rain across coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and 3 to 5 inches or more on coastal slopes and foothills. Rain could fall at rates of half an inch to an inch per hour, with locally higher rates on slopes facing the storm or under thunderstorms. Those bursts could cause flooding and trigger mud and debris flows in recently burned areas.

Surf, tides and erosion at Point Dume

The weather service forecasts 3- to 5-foot surf and a high rip current risk Sunday along the Malibu coast, easing to 3 to 4 feet with a moderate rip current risk Monday. Another swell could bring high surf Tuesday into Wednesday. Forecasters say tides are trending lower following the recent high tides, though onshore winds and low pressure could still push water into low-lying coastal areas around high tide.

At Point Dume Beach, severe shoreline erosion has damaged the access road and water infrastructure serving beach facilities. Los Angeles County completed a phase of emergency shoreline protection on Nov. 9, and the beach access road from Westward Beach Road to the Point Dume parking lot remains closed to public vehicle traffic while repairs continue. Visitors should follow posted restrictions and use caution around exposed obstacles in the sand and water.

What residents should do now

The Sheriff’s Department urges people in the warning area to get their household and pets ready to leave and pack medications, important documents, clothing and other essentials. If you stay, monitor conditions around your property and be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued. Call 911 in an emergency.

If an evacuation order is issued, the county will post shelter locations for people and animals on its emergency information page. Residents can sign up for notifications through Alert LA County.