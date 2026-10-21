County crews work to protect damaged roadway and water infrastructure near Point Dume as Malibu braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding

As Malibu braces for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, emergency crews continue working to stabilize a section of Westward Beach Road damaged by coastal erosion, while city officials have clarified that the roadway and Birdview Avenue remain open to traffic. The City of Malibu issued a correction Tuesday, Oct. 20, following an earlier announcement indicating that a portion of Westward Beach Road had been closed because of erosion damage near Birdview Avenue.

According to the city, additional erosion occurred Monday, Oct. 19, immediately west of the existing emergency rock-revetment project, undermining a section of Westward Beach Road and causing a county water main to break.

Los Angeles County contractors worked until midnight Monday placing additional rocks along the affected shoreline to prevent further erosion and protect the roadway and surrounding infrastructure.

Although the city's initial announcement indicated that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had closed a section of the road, officials subsequently clarified that both Westward Beach Road and Birdview Avenue remain open while emergency repairs continue.

Point Dume Beach also remains open to the public, although visitors are urged to exercise caution because of ongoing erosion, exposed debris and construction activity.

The access road leading into the Point Dume Beach parking lot remains closed to vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists may continue to enter while exercising caution around construction equipment and damaged areas.

The latest damage comes after weeks of emergency shoreline protection efforts along Westward Beach Road, where repeated high surf and coastal erosion have threatened public access, utilities and infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors began constructing an emergency rock revetment near Birdview Avenue to protect the roadway, a water main, a fire hydrant and access to the Point Dume Beach parking area.

The project, originally scheduled from Oct. 8 through Oct. 17, carries an estimated cost of $766,025, according to a report prepared for the Malibu City Council's Oct. 12 meeting.

Under the funding arrangement, the City of Malibu is responsible for 70 percent of the project cost, totaling $536,217.50, while Los Angeles County will contribute $229,807.50.

The city made an initial payment of $268,108.75 on Oct. 2, with the remaining contribution expected following county invoicing.

Despite the protective work, the additional erosion reported Monday highlights the continuing challenges facing Malibu's coastline as another storm system moves into Southern California.

Storm brings renewed flooding concerns

The emergency repairs are taking place as the first significant storm of the season arrives Wednesday, bringing the possibility of heavy downpours, thunderstorms and localized flooding through Thursday afternoon.

According to a storm preparedness notice issued Tuesday by the City of Malibu, coastal areas could receive between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain, while mountain communities could see between 1.5 and 3 inches.

Thunderstorms could produce rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch per hour, increasing the risk of localized flooding, mud and debris flows, particularly in areas affected by previous wildfires.

The forecast raises additional concerns for Malibu, where the January 2025 Palisades Fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left portions of the coastline and surrounding hillsides more vulnerable to storm damage.

Burned slopes can be especially susceptible to runoff and debris flows during periods of intense rainfall, while damaged coastal infrastructure remains exposed to erosion and changing ocean conditions.

The city is urging residents to prepare for potentially hazardous weather, monitor emergency notifications and avoid flooded roadways or areas with unstable ground.

Sandbags available as city prepares for storm

As part of its storm preparations, Malibu has confirmed sandbag availability at several locations, including Zuma Beach, Los Angeles County Fire Station 70 and Malibu Equestrian Park.

The city has also scheduled a free sandbag distribution event for Friday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Malibu Equestrian Park.

Residents may receive up to 25 sandbags per household to help protect their properties from potential flooding and runoff.

Because the event is scheduled after the storm's expected arrival Wednesday, residents needing immediate protection are encouraged to take advantage of existing sandbag resources and complete preparations as soon as possible.

Coastal protection remains a priority

The emergency work at Westward Beach Road is part of a broader effort to address Malibu's increasingly vulnerable coastline.

In September, the Malibu City Council declared a local emergency in anticipation of potentially severe El Niño conditions during the 2026–27 winter season, providing additional authority to coordinate emergency response measures and protect critical infrastructure.

The city has also been working with county and state agencies to address erosion concerns affecting coastal roads, beach access and public utilities.

While no additional El Niño-specific state funding allocation or new Caltrans stabilization contract for Pacific Coast Highway has been announced, emergency protective work continues in areas where erosion presents an immediate threat.

For residents and visitors traveling to Point Dume, the city's latest clarification is important: Westward Beach Road and Birdview Avenue remain open, and Point Dume Beach remains accessible, although vehicle access to the beach parking lot remains restricted.

With rain arriving Wednesday and additional storms possible as the season progresses, the damaged shoreline remains a concern for local officials working to protect roads, utilities and public access.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the City of Malibu's website at malibucity.org for the latest emergency alerts, road conditions and storm preparedness information.