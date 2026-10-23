Sunshine returns after storm; free sandbags available today

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 23 2026

After two days of wet weather, Malibu is looking at a sunny weekend, giving residents a chance to dry out, check their properties and prepare for the next storm. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday, Oct. 23, with temperatures near 70 degrees along the eastern Malibu coast. Friday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 60, followed by sunny skies and highs around 73 to 74 degrees Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm brought 0.51 inches of rain to Big Rock Mesa and 0.79 inches to Monte Nido Fire Station during the 48 hours ending at 6 a.m. Friday. The preliminary rainfall readings show how rainfall varied between the coast and nearby canyon areas; they are individual gauge totals rather than a citywide average.

For those heading to the beach this weekend, clearer skies do not mean the ocean is ready for swimming. Los Angeles County Public Health advises avoiding ocean water contact for at least 72 hours after rainfall ends, especially near storm drains, creeks and river outlets. Runoff can carry bacteria and other pollutants into the water. Beachgoers should check the county’s beach water quality updates before entering the ocean.

Residents looking to get ready for the next round of rain can pick up free prefilled sandbags Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Malibu Equestrian Park, 6225 Merritt Drive, off Morning View Drive near PCH.

The sandbag distribution event, hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, includes help loading sandbags into vehicles and an opportunity to speak with county representatives about storm preparedness. Each household may receive up to 25 sandbags.

Residents can find additional storm preparedness resources, sign up for city emergency and weather notifications, and check road closures and traffic conditions before heading onto PCH or the canyon roads.

City of Malibu El Niño Preparedness Meeting

The City of Malibu will host a second community workshop on El Niño preparedness Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at City Hall. Residents can hear how regional agencies are preparing for potential impacts and ask questions about local readiness. Speakers include City Manager Joe Irvin and representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments, County Flood Control, Water District 29 and other partner public agencies. The workshop will include a community question-and-answer session. Residents can learn more through the city’s El Niño preparedness webpage or watch the first preparedness workshop, held Sept. 29.

Malibu Moves Returns

Drivers heading out this weekend should also plan for Malibu Moves traffic delays around Zuma Beach and along PCH Oct. 24–25. On Sunday, Oct. 25, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., the half marathon, 10K and 5K will use PCH between Zuma Beach and a turnaround near Nicholas Canyon, past Decker Canyon. PCH will remain open, but the southbound lane and shoulder closest to the ocean will be coned off. Broad Beach Road’s south entrance at PCH will close during the race; the north entrance will remain open with sheriff’s deputies managing access. Zuma Beach’s PCH entrance will close at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, with parking access available via Westward Beach Road. Allow extra travel time, slow down near participants and follow traffic officers’ instructions. Find event details and course maps online. Malibu Moves supports local schools, youth programs and fire recovery through its Community Impact Fund and charity partners.