Malibu Moves returns for a weekend of community and giving back

By Hayley Mattson · Fri Oct 23 2026

Founder Erica Segel welcomes runners, walkers and families for two days of coastal activities, new race traditions and fundraising for youth-focused nonprofits

As Malibu continues to navigate the challenges of wildfire recovery, coastal erosion, and recent emergencies, one of the community’s signature outdoor events is preparing to bring residents and visitors together for a weekend of movement, celebration and connection. The third annual Malibu Moves Running Festival returns to Zuma Beach on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, offering activities for all ages and abilities, from children’s races and a family-friendly one-mile dash to Sunday’s 5K, 10K and half marathon. For founder and director Erica Segel, the weekend represents far more than a running event. It is an opportunity to remind the community of Malibu’s beauty, the importance of coming together and the power of movement to strengthen physical and emotional well-being. After months of difficult headlines, including the recent Bryson Fire and ongoing erosion along the coastline, Segel hopes the event will offer a welcome opportunity for residents to reconnect with the outdoors.

“I was there yesterday [Sunday] at Zuma,” Segel said during an interview with The Malibu Times. “It was literally paradise. It felt like summer didn’t end yet, and it was beautiful.”

Segel understands that recent events have left some people concerned about conditions along Malibu’s coastline, but she wants the community to know that preparations are underway and Zuma Beach remains a beautiful setting for the annual celebration.

“There’s something for everyone,” Segel said, pointing to Saturday’s family activities and Sunday’s races. “People can walk, they can run. It’s really about that celebration of community and togetherness that is so contagious and so uplifting, and we really do need that.”

The event also offers participants a rare opportunity to experience Malibu’s coastal roads on foot as part of an organized race.

Now entering its third year, Malibu Moves has continued to grow, with organizers reporting participation increased by more than 60 percent between 2024 and 2025. This year’s event has a capacity of approximately 3,000 participants.

A race where everyone belongs

One of the defining characteristics of Malibu Moves is its commitment to making every participant feel welcome, regardless of experience, speed or athletic ability.

“There’s no judgment around which distance you might want to select,” Segel said. “It’s not about who does more or faster. It’s really about having a memorable experience.”

That philosophy extends to the final moments of each race. While many competitive events focus on the first athletes to finish, Malibu Moves places special emphasis on celebrating those who take the longest to complete their distance.

A dedicated group known as the “Party Pacers” accompanies participants at the back of the race, providing encouragement and ensuring no one finishes alone.

“They are a group of people that are solely dedicated to keeping the energy high at the back of the pack,” Segel explained. “They adjust their pace to be with that person until they cross the finish line.”

The event also presents a special Resilience Hero Award to the final participant to cross the finish line, recognizing the determination required to complete the course.

Segel said the award reflects her belief that finishing a race is an accomplishment regardless of how long it takes.

“If it took the first to cross the finish line for the half marathon an hour and 10 minutes, the one that crosses last might have taken four hours and 30 minutes,” she said. “That is four times as long. It is a journey by that point, and they’ve probably asked everything of themselves to do it.”

Every participant receives a finisher medal immediately after crossing the finish line. Additional trophies and awards recognize top overall finishers and age-group competitors.

“That medal that everybody gets says, ‘You did it. You are a finisher,’” Segel said. “And that itself is such a big accomplishment.”

New traditions and challenges for 2026

This year, Malibu Moves is introducing several initiatives designed to encourage participants to return year after year.

Among them is the Zuma Legacy Club, a collectible medal program featuring six medals that eventually spell MALIBU. Each medal features local landmarks and connects magnetically to create a complete collection. Participants from previous years can also receive recognition toward the program.

“For me, it was important because I do really love to recognize someone that makes this their annual tradition,” Segel said.

Another addition is the California Double Challenge, a partnership with the Mountains 2 Beach race in Ventura County. Participants who complete qualifying distances at both events in the same calendar year can earn a special medal.

The Coastal Quest Challenge also rewards participants who complete Saturday’s Zuma Dash and one of Sunday’s races with an additional medal.

Segel hopes these programs inspire participants to make movement a lasting part of their lives.

“What I hope is to inspire that love for movement because it’s really one of the strongest allies you can have in your back pocket to navigate life,” she said. “It’s good for your mental health. It’s obviously good for your physical health. It can be a great way to find community.”

Pepperdine University will also play an expanded role in the festivities. Segel said more than 150 participants are expected through Pepperdine’s RISE program, which focuses on resilience and well-being. The university’s cheerleading team will return to encourage runners at the finish line.

The Pepperdine Center for the Arts will contribute to Saturday’s family activities, including arts and crafts, community boards and pumpkin painting. Additional activities include bounce castles and face painting.

Giving back to the community

Beyond the races, Malibu Moves has become an important fundraising opportunity for local and youth-focused nonprofits, contributing more than $110,000 to community causes during its first two years.

This year, Segel anticipates approximately $40,000 in charitable contributions, while the event’s public fundraising campaign has set a $50,000 goal.

“When a community lets you take over their space, their city, to do a community event, that has to serve the community first,” she said.

The Malibu Education Foundation has been a primary beneficiary since the inaugural event. According to Segel, foundation leadership shared that support from Malibu Moves helped launch a middle school athletics program that subsequently secured state funding.

“This is the beauty of being able to give back,” Segel said. “They might have needed just a little help to then put in place something that is sustainable. It can be a legacy for our community.”

Other beneficiaries include the Emily Shane Foundation, which provides educational mentoring and academic support to underserved students while honoring the memory of Emily Shane, whose death on Pacific Coast Highway continues to inspire roadway safety advocacy.

Girls on the Run of Los Angeles County is another partner, using running to help young girls develop confidence, resilience and life skills while preparing to complete their first 5K.

“It really has a lot more meaning than just the physical benefit of movement,” Segel said. “It’s really what it teaches you — that you are capable of hard things.”

The Sarah Shulze Foundation, established in memory of a young collegiate runner who died by suicide, works to raise awareness about mental health challenges among student-athletes. Segel said Shulze enjoyed running at Zuma Beach, and approximately 50 family members and supporters participated last year to honor her memory.

The event’s Community Impact Fund also supports local schools, youth programs, and community resilience initiatives.

Following the devastating Palisades Fire last year, organizers donated all event profits to support the community, a decision Segel said reflected the responsibility of hosting an event in a city experiencing tremendous loss.

“We feel the pain, we’re with you, we’re going to get through it as a community, and this is how we’re going to contribute back,” she said.

Supporting Malibu businesses

In addition to charitable contributions, Segel hopes Malibu Moves will provide a welcome boost to local businesses.

As vice chair of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce, she said the health of the small-business community remains a priority, particularly following economic disruptions caused by the fires and other emergencies.

“We bring people from out of town that will hopefully shop local, dine in our local restaurants and really create a much-needed business influx,” she said.

Segel emphasized that Malibu’s independently owned businesses are essential to the city’s character.

“That is very much what makes Malibu Malibu,” she said. “The small-town vibes, the owner of the business that’s in there, that recognizes you, that knows your kids’ names.”

A weekend to celebrate Malibu

Organizing Malibu Moves is a year-round undertaking, but Segel said the reward comes when she can finally step away from logistics and enjoy the event alongside participants.

She credits production manager Ben DeWitt and the event team with handling operational responsibilities, allowing her to focus on welcoming families and celebrating runners.

“It’s almost like having organized a party, and I’m the host of the party, and I cannot wait to be with my guests,” she said.

Segel spends much of the weekend greeting participants and placing medals around the necks of those crossing the finish line.

“There’s so much heart,” she said. “I cannot tell you how much passion and heart there is behind doing this.”

Saturday’s festivities at Zuma Beach Parking Lot 12 include the 1K Kids Run at 2 p.m. and the one-mile Zuma Dash at 3 p.m. Sunday’s half marathon begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K and 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays along Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday between approximately 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Although PCH will remain open, the ocean-side southbound lane and shoulder between Zuma Beach and Nicholas Canyon will be coned off for runners. The south entrance to Broad Beach Road will also be temporarily closed.

With registration still open, Segel encourages residents to participate, volunteer or simply cheer from the sidelines.

More importantly, she hopes the event reminds residents to appreciate Malibu’s coastline at a time when erosion and environmental challenges have raised concerns about its future.

“There’s been uncertainty on whether or not we’ll still have the coastline that we know and love forever,” she said. “And so we should not take it for granted.”

For Segel, Malibu Moves is ultimately about more than miles, medals or finish times. It is about community, resilience and celebrating the place residents call home.

“Let’s say yes when it’s an opportunity to be there and enjoy it,” she said. “It truly can be such an empowering experience.”

For registration, volunteer opportunities and event information, visit malibumoves.com.