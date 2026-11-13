Nov. 13–14

Malibu High School Presents “These Shining Lives”

Malibu High School's drama students will present These Shining Lives, a historical drama by Melanie Marnich, with performances Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13–14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. The play tells the story of four women working at a radium dial factory in the 1920s and their courageous fight for justice after discovering the dangers of their work. Exploring themes of friendship, resilience, and workplace safety, the production brings an important chapter of American history to the stage. Performances will take place at Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Drive. For tickets and additional information, visit MalibuHS.BookTix.com.

SAT, NOV. 14

Free Rain Barrel Distribution Event at Malibu City Hall

The City of Malibu, in partnership with West Basin Municipal Water District, will host a free rain barrel distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the upper parking lot at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. The drive-through event offers eligible residents up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels, valued at $80 each, to help conserve water, collect rainwater, and reduce stormwater runoff. Advance registration is required, and program eligibility requirements and restrictions apply. To register and learn more, visit WestBasinCA.gov or call (310) 371-4633.

Healing Connections Veterans Day Community Gathering

The Eastwood Ranch Foundation will host its Healing Connections Veterans Day Community Gathering on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation Rescue & Adoption Center, 28260 Dorothy Drive in Agoura Hills. Veterans, active military service members, their families, and community members are invited to a day of connection, healing, and support. The free event will feature opportunities to spend time with rescue dogs and cats, connect with veteran-serving organizations, participate in peer-led wellness activities centered on breathwork, and enjoy a welcoming space to relax and recharge. In honor of Veterans Day, adoption fees will be waived for veterans and military personnel with valid identification, with standard adoption procedures applying.

Caffeinated Verse: Poetry Open Mic at Malibu Library

The Malibu Library invites adults to an afternoon of poetry and creative expression at Caffeinated Verse: Poetry Open Mic on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Meeting Room. Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Charlotte Ward, the free event will feature readings of original works by local poets, with community members encouraged to bring their own poems to share during the open mic. The program is presented in partnership with the City of Malibu, Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, Malibu Arts Commission and Friends of the Malibu Library. For more information, visit LACountyLibrary.org.

SUN, NOV. 15

Sea and Stone: Nancy Wise Art Exhibition

The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to the opening reception of Sea and Stone, an art exhibition featuring the work of artist Nancy Wise, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at noon at the Malibu City Gallery, located at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. The exhibition celebrates the beauty and textures of the natural world through artwork inspired by the sea and coastal landscapes. The exhibition will remain on display from Nov. 16 through Dec. 23. For more information, visit MalibuArtsCommission.org/SeaAndStone.

NOV. 19-20

Reflections Art Show at Malibu Middle School

The Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School PTSA invite the community to celebrate student creativity at the Reflections Art Show on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19–20, from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Malibu Middle School lobby, 30215 Morning View Drive. This year's student art exhibition features the theme “What My Culture Means to Me,” showcasing artwork that reflects students' cultural identities, personal experiences, and creative expression. Families, friends, and community members are encouraged to attend and support Malibu's young artists.

SAT, NOV. 21

7th Annual Montenido Art Walk

The Montenido community invites residents and visitors to the 7th Annual Montenido Art Walk on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can drive or stroll through the scenic Montenido neighborhood to discover original artwork, ceramics, dried flowers, floral arrangements, handmade soaps, candles, chocolates, farm-fresh eggs, maple syrup, and more. The annual event celebrates local creativity, craftsmanship, and community while offering an opportunity to shop for unique, handcrafted gifts. For participating artist locations and additional information, visit Montenido.org. Artists interested in participating may text Limor at (818) 263-7615.

Friends of the Malibu Library Holiday Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Malibu Library will host their holiday used book sale on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Malibu Library Meeting Room. Shoppers can browse a wide selection of new and gently used books, including adult fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and DVDs, with prices starting as low as 50 cents. The sale offers an opportunity to find affordable holiday gifts while supporting Malibu Library programs and services. Proceeds benefit the Malibu Library. For more information, visit LACountyLibrary.org.

SUN, NOV. 22

Celebration of Life for Bill Bixler

The Malibu community is invited to a Celebration of Life honoring Bill Bixler, former instrumental music teacher at Malibu High School, on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu High School Auditorium, 30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu. Former students, colleagues, friends, and community members are welcome to gather to remember Bixler and celebrate his life and contributions to music education at Malibu High School. On-campus parking will be available. (Paid notice)

ONGOING

Malibu Farmers Market | Sundays

The Malibu Farmers Market is back at its longtime home in the Malibu Library parking lot, 23555 Civic Center Way. The weekly market takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fresh local produce, artisan foods, and specialty goods from local farmers and vendors. Residents and visitors are invited to shop, connect with the community, and support local growers and small businesses. For updates and additional information, visit MalibuFarmersMarket.net.

Topanga Farmers Market | Fridays

The Topanga Farmers Market is a Certified Farmers Market held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Topanga Community Center. With 45 exceptional vendors, the market offers a diverse selection of fresh, locally grown produce and handcrafted artisanal goods. It’s a wonderful way to support local farmers and makers while soaking in the natural beauty of Topanga Canyon. Whether you’re shopping for seasonal fruits and vegetables or one-of-a-kind crafts, the Topanga Farmers Market has something for everyone!

Monday Composers Breakfast | Mondays

The Monday Composers Breakfast takes place weekly at Dreamland Malibu, located at 22969 Pacific Coast Highway, in Malibu, every Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. with a simultaneous Zoom option for those unable to attend in person. Guests are encouraged to check in or join the mailing list for the latest updates on upcoming meetings, CBC events, member performances, and more.

Fire Rebuild Caltrans Virtual Open Sessions | Mondays

Caltrans will host free virtual open sessions every Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. through Dec. 28 to assist Malibu property owners and fire rebuild applicants. The weekly sessions provide an opportunity to ask questions, discuss concerns, and receive guidance on Caltrans-related matters affecting rebuilding efforts. Sessions are open to all fire rebuild applicants. To request access and receive the virtual meeting details, contact the Malibu Rebuild Center at (310) 456-0470 or email maliburecovers@malibucity.org. For additional information, visit MalibuCity.org.

Knitting | Monday and Friday

Join Malibu’s Community Services Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays from 9 to noon. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal. Visit malibucity.org for the location.

Total Body Workout | Tuesdays

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are on Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and are $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Senior Choir | Tuesdays

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

Senior Tech Help | Tuesdays

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

Relaxing Through Coloring

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

Stretch and Strength

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. Cost is $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.