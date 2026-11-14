Following an October visit to the Malibu Farmers Market, the foundation will host a free Nov. 14 event connecting veterans with adoptable animals and community resources

Visitors to the Malibu Farmers Market on Oct. 25 had an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs and cats from Eastwood Ranch Foundation, bringing the organization’s animal rescue mission into the heart of a Sunday community gathering. The visit reflected a partnership rooted in finding homes for animals and bringing people together. In an interview, Deb Bianco described the shared commitment behind the Malibu Farmers Market’s relationship with the foundation That spirit of connection will continue Saturday, Nov. 14, when Eastwood Ranch Foundation hosts its Healing Connections Veterans Day Community Gathering at its Rescue & Adoption Center in Agoura Hills. The free event, open to the public, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 28260 Dorothy Drive. Veterans, military service members and their families are invited to spend time with rescue animals, meet representatives from 10 veteran and military support organizations, and explore resources in a relaxed setting.

“We’re proud to work alongside Eastwood Ranch Foundation, sharing a commitment to animal rescue, second chances, and giving back,” Bianco said.

Founded by Alison Eastwood, daughter of actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood, the foundation rescues dogs and cats and helps them find adoptive homes. The November gathering brings that mission together with opportunities to support those who have served. Adoption fees will be waived for veterans and military service members with valid identification who adopt an eligible dog or cat during the event. Standard adoption procedures and approval requirements will apply. Guests can visit with adoptable animals, connect with other members of the military community and participate in a peer-led wellness experience anchored by breathwork. Empowr Wellness will co-host the wellness portion of the gathering.

Attendees can choose how they would like to participate, whether they are considering adoption, seeking information about services or simply looking for conversation and companionship. The participating organizations represent a range of resources, including housing, employment, mental wellness, recreation and programs involving animals. The Veterans Collective will share information about its work building a veteran-serving neighborhood at the West Los Angeles VA campus, combining housing with services supporting recovery and wellness. The Bandini Foundation also serves veterans at the West Los Angeles VA through recreational therapy, job training and community programs.

Merging Vets & Players connects military service members, veterans and professional athletes through fitness, peer support and wellness programs. Wounded Warrior Project supports post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families through advocacy and programs addressing mental health, financial stability, independence and connection. Veterans in Media & Entertainment helps military veterans find career opportunities and community in film, television, media and entertainment.

Several partners focus on the relationships between people and animals. Paws of War supports veterans, servicemembers and first responders through service dogs, animal rescue, overseas pet reunification and veterinary care. Military Animal Project offers programs involving service and emotional support dogs, equine experiences, therapy dog visits and essential care for animal companions. Paws for Life K9 Rescue rescues and trains shelter dogs, including preparing service dogs for veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder through its prison-based training program. Reins of H.O.P.E. provides equine-assisted psychotherapy, including no-cost programs for active-duty military members, veterans and their families.

Sabot Foundation supports veterans and the law enforcement community through suicide prevention, mental wellness programs, therapeutic experiences, and housing and family assistance. Bringing these organizations together will allow veterans and their families to learn about different services in one location and explore opportunities for continued support beyond the event.

For the Malibu Farmers Market, the partnership with Eastwood Ranch Foundation reflects work that extends beyond its weekly gathering.

“There’s so much more to the Malibu Farmers Market than what you see on Sundays,” Bianco said.

The Healing Connections Veterans Day Community Gathering is free and open to the public. For more information, visit eastwoodranch.org/veterans-day-adoption-event.