Burglary investigation leads to three arrests

By The Malibu Times · Fri Oct 16 2026

Deputies arrested three suspects linked to approximately a dozen vehicle burglaries involving an estimated $120,000 in losses, Sgt. Chris Soderlund told the Malibu City Council, crediting the city’s license plate reader system with helping investigators identify vehicles associated with the suspected burglary ring. Further investigation identified additional vehicles associated with the suspected burglary ring. Deputies subsequently located one of those vehicles following a burglary at Leo Carrillo and conducted a traffic stop in the Malibu Lagoon parking lot, taking three suspects into custody.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found suspected stolen property and bolt cutters, Soderlund said. He explained that thieves use bolt cutters to break into lockboxes where surfers leave their vehicle keys.

Investigators ultimately linked the suspects to approximately 12 vehicle burglaries involving about $120,000 in losses, he said.

Malibu’s license plate reader system was “instrumental” in the investigation, Soderlund told the council. He urged residents and visitors to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.